Jim and Gordie: Fighting Breaks out in Ukraine (Press TV Video)
This post was originally published on this site
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
WhatsApp
Linkedin
ReddIt
Email
Print
VeteransToday
Tumblr
Digg
At least one Ukrainian soldier has allegedly been killed and four others have been wounded in fierce clashes that erupted between government forces and armed pro-Russians in eastern Ukraine.
Senior Editor , VT
Gordon Duff is a Marine combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He is a disabled veteran and has worked on veterans and POW issues for decades. Gordon is an accredited diplomat and is generally accepted as one of the top global intelligence specialists. He manages the world’s largest private intelligence organization and regularly consults with governments challenged by security issues.
Duff has traveled extensively, is published around the world and is a regular guest on TV and radio in more than “several” countries. He is also a trained chef, wine enthusiast, avid motorcyclist and gunsmith specializing in historical weapons and restoration. Business experience and interests are in energy and defense technology.
DISCLOSURES: All content herein is owned by author exclusively. Expressed opinions are NOT necessarily the views of VT, authors, affiliates, advertisers, sponsors, partners or technicians. Some content may be satirical in nature. All images within are full responsibility of author and NOT VT.
from https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/02/18/jim-and-gordie-fighting-breaks-out-in-ukraine-press-tv-video/
LikeThanks! You've already liked this