'Joementum' Sparks Stock Buying-Panic, Rate-Cut Hopes Soar

Some success, after weeks of doldrums, for Joe Biden’s campaign sparked a massive surge in prediction markets’ view of his likelihood of getting the Democratic nomination surged to record highs (as Bernie and Bloomberg crashed)…

And it is this phoenix-like rise that is being proposed as driving today’s surge in stocks…

And intraday, as various results came in with Biden winning, the market legged ever higher…

Do traders really believe this guy can win?

THIS is not “normal.” The Biden family needs to end this disgusting charade. pic.twitter.com/2NJbCgy1qy — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) March 4, 2020

Prediction markets disagree, and Trump’s odds of victory actually improved overnight

So maybe, just maybe, Biden’s gains mean Trump more likely to win… and that’s what sent stocks higher?

But, there is another factor – the market is now demanding almost 2 more rate-cuts in March…

And an increasing number of traders are betting on The Fed going ZIRP/NIRP soon!

So maybe – as usual – it’s just the market demanding more liquidity, knowing The Fed will never let it down?

US markets erased yesterday’s losses and gamma lifted them after that…

S&P Futures moved above a key level of support (as Nomura’s Charlie McElligott warned, a close above 3079 today would see the signal go from current “+16%” (long) back to “+100%” signal, leading to further aggressive buying and more shorts squeezed), and that sparked the gamma flip melting futures up towards yesterday’s rate-cut highs…

Dow Desperately wanted 27k…

Another 1000-plus-point range day in the Dow has sent realized vol to its highest since mid-2011 – the heart of the European Financial Crisis…

Stocks desperately didn’t want to be outdone by gold post-Powell…

Value was monkey-hammered as the equity momentum factor had its best 3-day surge since June 2016 (Brexit vote)…

Biden’s victory over Bernie did spark a very real resurgence in healthcare stocks however…the biggest daily jump since Nov 2008…

FANG Stocks managed gains today but only marginal…

And bank stocks managed gains – after 10 days of carnage…

VIX tumbled 5 vols today after spiking down yesterday on the rate-cut and then surging higher…

Bonds and stocks continue to decouple… again…

Treasury yields were very mixed today with the short-end tumbling as the long-end chopper around, ending flat…

The 2Y Yield plunged again…

The yield curve steepened significantly – to its steepest since June 2018…

But, don’t get all excited – Indeed, the last time the curve rose so fast from such a low base was in 1990, 2001, and 2008, months before the U.S. economy entered recession each time…

And before we leave bond-land, we note that the spread between ‘cheap’ China bonds and ‘expensive’ US bonds is at its highest in 5 years…

And on the other side, US yields have collapsed relative to German yields…

The Dollar rallied today, desperately trying to erase the rate-cut crash from yesterday…

Cryptos legged lower today…

Commodities were generally unchanged today, but PMs held their post-rate-cut gains…

Oil surged overnight on OPEC+ hopes, and inventory data, but Russia’s lack of cooperation appeared to spook investors…

Gold future hovered around $1640, holding on to the post-Powell spike…

Gold’s historical vol has exploded to 4 year highs…

And gold continues to track the global volume of negative yielding debt extremely closely…

Finally, this could be a problem for the bears… Bloomberg notes that as of March 2, short sellers had increased outstanding contracts to the highest level since June 2014, according to IHS Markit data.

Which might fit with the bounce we saw in 2000, after The Fed’s Y2K liquidity program ended…

