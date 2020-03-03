southfront.org

Donate

DEAR FRIENDS,

February of 2020 appeared to be a troublesome month for Syria and the entire Middle East, and the situation escalated even further in the first days of March. Turkey is developing its military operation against the Syrian government. The two countries are in fact in the state of war.

SouthFront: Analysis & Intelligence is a mostly volunteer analytical organization created and maintained by experts and volunteers from around the world. We focus on issues of international relations, armed conflicts and crises.

SouthFront is searching people that are interested in contributing text content to our website:

Analysis of the situation in the Middle East;

Analysis of different regional conflicts;

Military and political analysis of developments around the world;

Military analysis;

Analysis of developments on the international scene.

If you have an opinion piece or an analytical text that you want to share with SouthFront’s audience, please, contact us via [email protected]

The most interesting text pieces of SouthFront contributors are used for the production of analytical videos.

Donate

from https://southfront.org/join-southfront-team-now/