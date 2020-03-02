Jordan records first novel coronavirus case

According to the news outlet, a person who arrived in Jordan from Italy has tested positive for the coronavirus.

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The first case of the novel coronavirus has been recorded in Jordan, Al Jazeera reported, citing local TV.

Coronavirus outbreak

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in more than 65 countries, including Russia.

According to Chinese authorities, about 80,000 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has passed 2,900, while over 44,550 patients have recovered.

The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19.