JOSEPH CONRAD & THE NEW WORLD ORDER

Joseph Conrad, possibly the greatest novelist ever to write in the English language, was a targeted individual whose books directly concern the New World Order.

Just like me, Conrad was targeted from birth.

Read My Story Here

The Illuminati and their dogs sought to destroy him from the very beginning through a campaign of malign hypnotism, drugs, implants, mind control, debt, illness, and isolation.

The attempts of the scum to isolate and destroy their betters take their name from the STASI methods brought to America by Markus Wolf, the Man Without A Face, who worked for the Department of Homeland Security: Zersetzung.

The great English novelist was born Józef Teodor Konrad Korzeniowski to the intelligentsia and lesser nobility of Poland.

Read about Joseph Konrad from a Polish Perspective

His parents were political, persecuted by Tsarist Russia, as they promoted Polish nationalism.

Conrad would grow to hate both the Germans and the Russians, who invaded his country, as he wrote works like Autocracy and War.

Read Autocracy and War Here

The Illuminati and their dogs at CIA, NSA, DHS, and MI-Whatever base their methods on those of the Nazis, who killed almost six million (6,000,000) Poles, before the OSS, precursor to the CIA, brought scum like Josef Mengele to the United States to abuse Americans like my grandfather under OPERATION PAPERCLIP.

Wernher von Braun was another Nazi war criminal, who used slave labor at Peenemunde to build rockets launched against England, never to face charges as he was installed as the head of NASA’s rocket program.

NASA – Never A Straight Answer

But first in the Illuminati’s earlier assault on Poland, Joseph Conrad was orphaned at age eleven.

The scum always work to split up families. I know because they keep my daughter from me, outside Washington, D.C., where they sexually abuse my child and her mother.

An Open Letter to my Daughter

After his parents died, Joseph Conrad had a lifetime of emotional problems, fits of depression, and nervous breakdowns, not to mention a nervous tic. He would even try to kill himself at one point, after the Illuminati isolated him in Marseilles, made him lose his job, and put him in debt.

Seeking a new life, Joseph Conrad determined to go to sea at the age of thirteen, and he dreamed to be a captain for the English–a dream he would fulfill.

Little did Conrad know that England is just as much the enemy of Poland as Russia or Germany. The English claimed they entered World War Two to honor treaty obligations to Poland, but two years later they were the allies of Soviet Russia, which had invaded Poland at the start of the war, and six years later they sold Poland out to the Communists. The masonic shitboy Winston Churchill, who pimped his mother for military assignments and sold his wife for political favors, while he sent armed thugs against Irish freedom fighters and striking English workers, made hypocritical speeches about the Iron Curtain he had helped to draw.

Did you know the Rothschilds kept Churchill supplied with their wine during the shortages of World War Two? That Churchill was run by Victor Rothschild? Or that Churchill was particularly fond of the homosexual traitor Guy Burgess? Between the wine and the boy, it was easy for the Illuminist supporters of the Soviets to control England’s prime minister.

Poor Joseph Conrad thought that the English were the enemies of Russia and Germany, that they were decent people, and that he could escape his Illuminist oppressors in an English ship.

Little did he know it would be just as bad. Conrad became an English subject, and he sailed all over the world in the English merchant marine, rising to the rank of captain and sailing master.

You can see one of his ships, the Clipper Torrens, after she sustained damage from an iceberg, below, as well as another the Barque Otago, above.

And here you can learn about the trip around Cape Horn, a dangerous test of bravery and seamanship, which Conrad would have made many times over an almost twenty-year period.

I imagined ships like that as I read Taipan by James Clavell, about the Opium Wars in which the English seized Hong Kong and established their ongoing dominance over China, since these works were used with others in my programming.

More on James Clavell, Cartel Signaling, and “Choices” between Programmers

I would be very interested to see the manifests of Conrad’s ships–to learn the contents of their holds, as he sailed for the international crime cartel headquartered in London.

Conrad writes about messed-up Latin American countries, full of corruption, in books like Nostromo.

Read Nostromo Here

Joseph Conrad, who did not learn English until his twenties, and then as a third language after the Polish and French in which he was fluent, is such a master stylist, so much our best novelist, that no film can do him justice. Still, many have tried, and you can watch Nostromo in three parts below.

It’s about “our man” in a third world country….

And the resources that interest foreign powers.

My father’s company was one of them, as he travelled the globe after his stint in the Coast Guard.

More on Delaware, the Company State, and the DuPont Dynasty

But the larger program implicated by Conrad’s novel is CIA OPERATION CONDOR, through which they run Latin America.

Those operations are driven, in part, from the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security (WHINSEC), formerly the School of the Americas, at Fort Benning.

When I was in middle school, my best friend’s father, formerly the propaganda officer at Fort Benning, was a bureau chief and award-winning correspondent for ABC News as part of OPERATION MOCKINGBIRD.

Television is Mind Control

Another of my family friends, a war hero buried in Arlington, passed through the Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, where he was brainwashed under MK-DELTA, later to start first a cable t.v. company and then a wireless company, before he died, his hair white, poisoned from AGENT ORANGE made by my father’s company.

Today we are all sprayed with neural dust and fungus for mind-mapping under NSA PROJECT ECHELON, CIA PROJECT CLOVERLEAF, and USAF INDIGO SKY FOLD.

Chemtrails, Smart Dust, & Mind Control – Look Up! We are being Sprayed like Bugs!

Another family friend flew unmarked planes in the Secret War in Laos, and his wife, the daughter of a Colombian professor, worked as a CIA Officer in AIR AMERICA.

The Air Force is Full of Satanists, Rapists, & Child Molesters

CIA OPERATION CONDOR implicates drugs as well as guns, murder, and torture.

Remembering George Bush – Murder, Pedophilia, & Cocaine

Cocaine drives the little wars in what used to be called the Banana Republics, just as heroin drove first our war in Vietnam and now our war in Afghanistan.

CIA Heroin Wars – Why We Fought in Vietnam & Why We’re Still Fighting in Afghanistan

These are the kinds of things suggested by Joseph Conrad’s books.

Maya Jasanoff wrote of one masterpiece,

In January 1903, just as Conrad started writing Nostromo, the US and Colombian secretaries of state signed a treaty granting the United States a one-hundred-year renewable lease on a six-mile strip flanking the canal…. While the papers murmured about revolution in Colombia, Conrad opened a fresh section of Nostromo with hints of dissent in Costaguana [his fictional South American country].

Conrad plotted a revolution in the Costaguanan fictional port of Sulaco that mirrored the real-life secessionist movement brewing in Panama. When Conrad finished the novel on September 1, 1904, writes Jasanoff, “[H]e left Sulaco in the condition of Panama. As Panama had gotten its independence instantly recognized by the United States and its economy bolstered by American investment in the canal, so Sulaco had its independence instantly recognized by the United States, and its economy underwritten by investment in the [fictional] San Tomé [silver] mine.

Aside from Nostromo, Conrad wrote Heart of Darkness, which describes a trip up the Congo much like the one he made for a Belgian trading company on the Roi des Belges, pictured below.

You can read Heart of Darkness below.

Read Heart of Darkness Here

Francis Ford Coppola would base Apocalypse Now, loosely, on the novella.

There he would use music by the Doors, a psychological operation led by the son of an admiral.

Break on Through to the other Side – The Doors and Dissociation

Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman, was supposed to appear in the film, and a special centerfold was made of her.

Follow the White Rabbit – More on the Playboy Mansion, Blackmail, & Rape

Wonder Woman was another psy-op. She was created by William Moulton Marston, a psychologist who invented an early version of the lie detector and had strange ideas about submission and bondage, before she was popularized by Gloria Steinem, a CIA Officer.

The Whore of Babylon – Lynda Carter, Fake Feminism, & the New World Order

Satanic Cartel Signaling in the New Adventures of Wonder Woman

Under drugs and hypnosis, I would be programmed to have rape fantasies about Wonder Woman, as CIA hoped to lead me to crime, but it didn’t work.

Pornography, Masturbation, & Why To Avoid It

Programming would continue under OPERATION SLEEPING BEAUTY and later as I was lifted from bars, drugged and electroshocked, or my house was invaded, but I was originally exposed to Wonder Woman at a programming center CIA ran under MK-ULTRA in Linden, New Jersey.

Wonder Girl – More on Fake Feminism & Programming Session from the Seventies

Heart of Darkness was used against me. In the novella, Marlow is fascinated, as a child, by “the blank spaces on maps,” particularly the biggest, which by the time he had grown up was no longer blank but turned into “a place of darkness.”

When I was programmed by the CIA, under PROJECT ARTICHOKE, they used a map of Africa with Rhodesia blotted out, as the Bush War raged, and the United Nations refused to recognize the country England abandoned.

GLADIO C & ARTICHOKE – The Charleston Shooting, Home Invasions, & Rhodesia

Later the CIA would break into my house on the day of the false flag shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, by Dylann Roof, as part of OPERATION GLADIO C, a plot to disarm American citizens. Roof, a racist idiot child who had absolutely nothing to do with Africa, was brainwashed under MK-ULTRA, ARTICHOKE, and GLADIO C to shoot up a church while he wrote his manifesto, The Last Rhodesian.

GLADIO C & MOCKINGBIRD – How CIA Stages False Flag Shootings To Implement “Gun Control”

Like the moron Roof, the genius Conrad must have been programmed–just they programmed me, just as they programmed everyone I know.

In the loosely adapted film version of Heart of Darkness, you can see what looks like a programming session in the very beginning. A man is threatened with death, so is a small animal, and the animal is killed in front of him. The scum that do it blame him for their crime.

That’s the kind of thing CIA sickos do to people, but survivors don’t remember because the mind throws up amnesic walls to repress trauma while hypnosis, drugs, and electroshock blot memories out.

Why We Don’t Remember – CIA’s Use of Date Rape Drugs

The Illuminati have used similar techniques for centuries, and English sickos at the Tavistock Institute perfected them in Conrad’s day.

You can read more about trauma-based mind control in books by Cisco Wheeler, the grand niece of General Earle Wheeler, the Head of Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Fritz Springmeier & Cisco Wheeler on Illuminati Mind Control Techniques

Conrad’s name change alone is evidence of programming–from Józef Teodor Konrad Korzeniowski to Joseph Conrad. It’s a lot less vulgar, but it’s not that different from changing your name to Sting, Cher, or Madonna when you get famous.

Illuminati programmers work to split the mind, creating alters, a process mirrored in The Secret Sharer, by Joseph Conrad, where the captain shares a secret with his other self.

Read The Secret Sharer Here

Conrad also wrote The Secret Agent, which concerns a false flag bombing designed to inspire a counter-reaction, so the English would take away the rights of their people.

Read the Secret Agent Here

You know? Like when NWO, CIA, and MOSSAD conspired to blow up the World Trade Center, so they could start the War on Terror and the War in Afghanistan to the tune of trillions of dollars while they took away our rights under the PATRIOT ACT?

That was the time the British Broadcasting Company announced the collapse of Building Seven hours before it fell and no plane hit it.

New World Order loves false flags.

CIA perpetrated a series of false flags through Ted Kaczynski, commonly known as the Unabomber, a genius brainwashed under MK-ULTRA and ARTICHOKE at the mind control hubs of Harvard and Michigan, where underground tunnels and facilities sit below each government-funded “research” university.

One of my family friends was a documented survivor of MK-ULTRA whom the government paid for “medical experiments” at Ann Arbor.

Michigan is also the home of Cathy O’Brien, who was terribly abused under PROJECT MONARCH in which she was horrifically raped by animals, dogs, and God knows what–not to mention worse scum like George Bush, Dick Cheney, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and Gerald Ford.

Read More About Cathy O’Brien Here

The favorite book of Ted Kaczynski, who earned his bachelor’s at Harvard and his doctorate at Michigan, was The Secret Agent by Joseph Conrad.

Alfred Hitchcock, whom CIA used to promote horror and sick fantasies, loosely adapted Conrad’s Secret Agent in his film Sabotage, which you can watch below.

Even the best film is a disservice to Joseph Conrad. Because he writes so well, a different medium cannot hope to catch his genius; but still directors try. You can watch yet another version of The Secret Agent below.

Here’s the second installment.

And here’s the third.

Even the cover of The Secret Agent, as originally published, shouts Illuminati.

Check out the Luciferian symbolism, the Masonic building tools, the Egyptian ankh, and the pyramid with the all-seeing eye–just like the one their bankers put on our money.

The Secret Agent seems remarkable not only for its treatment of false flag attacks, which like the IRA bombings British intelligence carried out against their own people under NATO’s OPERATION GLADIO or the subway bombing reprise MI6 perpetrated under GLADIO C, but for the use of an idiot to carry out the attack.

Today the NSA, CIA, DHS, and their affiliates continue to employ degenerates.

This is what they send against us. Poorly educated losers, perverts, and drug addicts. White trash. NSA might have all the data in the world; but, since their operatives can’t read or think, it doesn’t do them much good.

Every moment of every day I am hit with microwave harassment as moronic drug-addled subhuman pedophiles rape my genitals and anus with directed energy weapons, slamming me with image to skull (I2K) and voice to skull (V2K), through which the homosexual child-molesting degenerates spew filth and lies.

V2K – Voice To Skull

Conrad must have gotten something similar as he went through a series of nervous breakdowns.

See how his eyes don’t match? I’d bet money that’s the result of a cybernetic implant the English put in the Polish genius, in 1891, when he spent months in the hospital experiencing mysterious neuralgic pains in his right arm.

Cybernetics, Microwave Harassment, & Misdiagnosis

Eight years later, Tesla set up an experimental station in Colorado Springs, later home to the Air Force Academy, and ten years later he set up Wardenclyffe Tower.

Tesla Tech – The Origins of HAARP, V2K, & I2K

Both were funded by Illuminists, and both were used for microwave harassment.

So was the Eiffel Tower, hidden in plain sight.

No wonder Joseph Conrad had recurrent health problems and nervous breakdowns.

He was microwave harassed by the scum.

When Conrad returned to the themes of The Secret Agent in Under Western Eyes, which concerns political assassination, and which he wrote between the Russian Revolutions of 1905 and 1917, he suffered a nervous breakdown, for weeks, as he conversed with the novel’s characters in Polish.

Read Under Western Eyes Here

Those are symptoms of forced speech, V2K, and microwave harassment, combined with directed energy weapons (DEW). I know because they do it to me.

Doctors Who Stand Against Microwave Harassment

Conrad himself became fascinated with X-rays and their relations to mental states, writing to his friend and editor, Edward Garnett,

The secret of the universe is in the existence of horizontal waves whose varied vibrations are at the bottom of all states of consciousness.

He was onto something since microwaves and brainwaves are key to mind control.

Along similar lines, Joseph Conrad went on to co-write three novels with Ford Maddox Ford, who also suffered a nervous breakdown.

The Nature of a Crime concerns “the omniscient” while its cover featured something that looked like an all-seeing eye combined with a pyramid.

That symbol, which also appears in the mundane Harry Potter, sits on a chessboard pattern resembling the tesselated pavement found in the masonic temples where the minions of the deep state engage in homosexual satanic practices.

More on Harry Potter, Mind Control, & MK-ULTRA

Things get weirder. Ford Maddox Ford and Joseph Conrad also wrote The Inheritors, a novel in which moral decay was connected to the Fourth Dimension, and an immoral cabal seeks to control the globe.

Read The Inheritors Here

Conrad’s foray into science fiction deals with extra-sensory perception (ESP) much like the artificial telepathy (AT) created through microwave harassment.

Dr. Robert Duncan is a douchebag, traitor, and criminal who worked for the CIA, and you should never listen to his advice; but, through him, you can hear a slave of the deep state attest to the reality of hive mind, voice-of-god weapons and similar obscenities, which show up in Conrad’s work.

Distorted visions, supernatural aural frequencies, and scenes dissolving into each other also appear in The Inheritors. Those are all partially incorrect ways of understanding the very real phenomena of directed energy weapons.

These weapons are used in combination with hypnosis to create arranged meetings, so coincidences figure large in The Inheritors.

So do international plots in what one source called “a Machiavellian labyrinth involving the British Government’s tenuous support for a railway baron, a bid to annex Greenland, and a tilt at party leadership.”

Joseph Conrad lived in Kent very close to the globalist H.G. Wells.

Just as Joseph Conrad dedicated The Secret Agent to his internationalist neighbor, he gave him an inscribed copy of The Inheritors.

You know? H.G. Wells? The guy who wrote a book called The New World Order?

Read The New World Order Here

H.G. Wells, the dedicatee of Conrad’s book on false flag attacks, was born on the autumnal equinox, at the beginning of the Illuminati’s sick Season of Harvest, just as Joseph Conrad would die, allegedly of a heart attack, on the satanic holiday of Lugnasadh.

New World Order loves marker days.

The Attacks on Lara Logan – From Valentine’s Day to Beltane to September 11

The Attack on Sharry Konopski – April Fools Day

NWO also loves useful idiots–naive helpers, who, sitting outside the inner circle, don’t know what the hell is going on.

If H.G. Wells wasn’t in on it, he was as gullible as the people who thought his book, The War of the Worlds, was real.

Read The War of the Worlds Here

Orson Welles was another genius targeted by the scum. On the satanic holiday of Samhain, or Halloween, he made a radio broadcast of H.G. Wells’s book, showing that people will believe the wildest stories if broadcast as news.

CIA uses that principle in OPERATION MOCKINGBIRD, through which they control the media.

Orson Welles was not in on the hoax, and he later fought back, using his masterpiece, Citizen Kane, to attack the Illuminati press baron, William Randolph Hearst, the degenerate who started the Spanish-American War with the false flag attack on our ship the Maine.

Joseph Conrad’s neighbor, H.G. Wells, to whom he dedicated The Secret Agent and inscribed The Inheritors, also wrote The Time Machine, in which he sought to promote what would become the United Nations.

Read The Time Machine Here

The United Nations is nothing but a front for satanic one world government.

Plastic Waste – A False Flag Designed To Put The Seas Under U.N. Control

The United Nations is a front for human trafficking.

The United Nations is a Front for Child Rape

See the sphinx on the cover of Wells’s book? It’s no riddle what the U.N. is up to.

Joseph Conrad’s neighbor, H.G. Wells, to whom he dedicated The Secret Agent and inscribed The Inheritors, wrote The Island of Dr. Moreau about illegal genetic experimentation programs, degeneracy, and rape.

Read The Island of Doctor Moreau Here

As indicated by a poster for the stage adaptation, the work suggests splitting to create alters.

That’s always a goal in the trauma-based mind control to which Joseph Conrad was subject.

Common: Apparently Normal Parts (ANP) / Host,Child alter,Internal Self-helper (ISH),Introjects,Opposite-sex alters,Persecutor,Protector,Sexual Alter,Suicidal Alter or Internal Homicide,Teen alter. Less Common: Animal Alter,Baby and infant alter, Caretaker/Soother, Demon, Demonic and ‘Evil’ Alter, Fragment, Military or Political Alter, Nonhuman Alter, Robot or Machine Alter, Shell, Spirit, Ghost, or Supernatural being Alters. Sub-parts.No particular types of alter are needed for a DID diagnosis, most people will only recognize a few types. Some people with DID may not recognize any, or may have types not listed. Types of alters depend on what each person needed to survive.

Meanwhile Joseph Conrad and T.E. Lawrence, a British spy, homosexual, and masochist who helped redraw the map of the Middle East, met only once, but they made an enormous impression on each other.

Peter O’Toole would play Lawrence of Arabia, as he would play Conrad’s Lord Jim three years later.

Read Lord Jim Here

I don’t know what’s going on in Lord Jim, but my girlfriend’s mother, who was programmed, had a visceral hatred of the book and the movie; and, for some reason, the English royal family, who are a pack of satanic child-molesting degenerates, made a point to promote it.

Prince Andrew – The Royal Rapist

Let’s not forget that Edward VIII, who claimed he gave up the throne for love, blamed the Holocaust on the Jews, told the Nazis to bomb London, and pimped his wife to a Nazi war criminal–all in a bid to get the crown back.

More on the Degenerate House of Windsor

Joseph Conrad wasn’t the only one suffering from forced speech, voice to skull, and microwave harassment. So was George VI.

The True Story of the King’s Speech

As the dogs of the Illuminati sought to destroy him, Joseph Conrad engaged in self-destructive behavior, turning down a knighthood and honorary degrees from Cambridge, Edinburgh, and Yale.

But he became our best novelist; and, as early as 1919, Hollywood made movies from his books, such as the silent film, Victory, which you can watch below.

Read Victory, An Island Tale, Here

Another of many films based on Conrad’s fiction is An Outcast of the Islands, which you can watch below.

Read An Outcast of the Islands Here

The slave of the Illuminati, T.S. Eliot, an American who spoke with an English accent, gave up an academic career to work in a bank, and committed his wife to an insane asylum, would allude to Conrad’s work in “The Hollow Men.”

T.S. Eliot, the Illuminati, & the Secret of Cats

But Joseph Conrad, a nationalist, sea captain, and targeted individual, who became our greatest novelist while writing in his third language, coming close to discovering, but never figuring out, the New World Order, was anything but hollow.

Read A Personal Record by Joseph Conrad Here

He is well worth reading.

=======================================================

Return to my homepage, where you can scroll through more articles, by clicking the site title at the top of the page or at www.fightingmonarch.com

Follow my website, which you can easily do for free. That way you can get new articles as they come out.

And please retweet or share as many articles as possible.

Our enemy depends on silence.

Share this: Like this: Like Loading…

from https://fightingmonarch.com/2020/03/05/joseph-conrad-the-new-world-order/