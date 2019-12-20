“Journalism is dying” in the U.S.: It’s now government-controlled propaganda

(Natural News) Former Newsweek reporter Tareq Haddad has finally clearly stated what logical human beings have known for quite some time: Stories that challenge establishment’s official narratives go unreported because the media has been co-opted by the United States government.

Which means this country is no better than China or any other dictatorship with state-sponsored media that pushed propaganda designed to keep the establishment in power. According to a report by RT, Haddad announced his resignation from Newsweek last week, claiming that his editors had shot down his attempt to report on a leaked email which casts doubt on the OPCW’s findings regarding an alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria, in April 2018.

And THIS story is wildly underreported thanks to the U.S. government, which “has its tentacles in every part of the media.”

Haddad resigned after Newsweek suppressed his story about the OPCW scandal (Syrian war narrative/propaganda). In perfect state-sponsored fashion, Newsweek accused Haddad of reporting on a “conspiracy theory.”

Ignoring the merits of the pitch, his editors responded by accusing Haddad of misreporting previous stories that he had worked on. He had previously worked for the Hull Daily Mail and International Business Times. The ex-Newsweek employee offered a scathing indictment of western media:

The US government, in an ugly alliance with those [that] profit the most from war, has its tentacles in every part of the media—imposters, with ties to the US State Department, sit in newsrooms all over the world… Inconvenient stories are completely blocked. As a result, journalism is quickly dying. America is regressing because it lacks the truth.

A new batch of leaked documents, released by WikiLeaks on Saturday, has corroborated the allegation that the OPCW suppressed and altered key findings in its final report on the Douma incident. That incident leads to violence and state-sanctioned attacks by the U.S. and others with little evidence, even at that time, that warranted such destruction.

