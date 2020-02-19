Judge in Roger Stone Case Says She Will Not Delay Sentencing Amid Calls for a New Trial

The judge overseeing the trial of Roger Stone, a former advisor for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, said that she would not delay the sentencing of Stone.

In a phone call with Stone’s defense team and prosecutors on Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone’s sentencing would occur as scheduled on Thursday — despite calls from Stones’ lawyers for a new trial.

“I think that delaying this sentence would not be a prudent thing to do under all of the circumstances.”

Jackson’s decision comes amid controversy stemming from the recommended prison sentencing for Stone. On Feb. 10, the original prosecutors in the case recommended Stone receive seven to nine years in prison after he was convicted on charges of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering.

But the next day, Justice Department officials said that recommendation was “extreme and unwarranted” and recommended a lighter sentence.

The decision to call for a lighter sentence led the prosecutors in the case to resign, a move which was largely seen as a protest of the decision to recommend a lighter sentence. – READ MORE

