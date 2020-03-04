Kaspersky Lab temporarily closes three offices in China due to coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian antivirus software provider, Kaspersky Lab, temporarily closed its offices in Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai due to the spread of a new type of coronavirus in China, the company’s press service reported with reference to head of HR department Marina Alekseeva.

“Health of our employees is the highest priority for Kaspersky Lab, so the company takes all possible measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In this regard, at the moment, we have decided to close our offices in Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai, all employees in China work from home,” Alekseeva said as quoted by the press service.

“We also ask all employees to refrain from business trips as soon as possible, especially to those countries where there are many cases of coronavirus infection,” the company’s press service said.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center in central China. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent as coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The World Health Organization recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as an international emergency.

To date, this new strain of coronavirus has already been identified in 70 countries, including Russia. Currently, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China has exceeded 80,000 with almost 3000 deaths reported. According to WHO, outside China, the number of cases exceeded 10,500, more than 160 people died.

from https://tass.com/world/1126745