Kazakhstan seeks extradition from Russia of suspect in crime committed 27 years ago

NUR-SULTAN, March 5./TASS/. The Kazakh General Prosecutor’s Office is considering the extradition from Russia of a man suspected of committing a crime 27 years ago, the press service of the Kazakh Interior Ministry reported on Thursday.

“Police of Karaganda have solved a crime committed 27 years ago,” it said. On November 6, 1993, the 28-year-old driver of a Kamaz truck drove into the oncoming lane on the Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway, colliding with a car. “The driver of a Moskvitch car and two passengers died on the scene. One more passenger was hospitalized,” the press service reported.

It said a criminal case had been opened back then, and the driver was put on the wanted list. He was detained in Moscow on March 1, 2020. Police have established that the man, who is now 55, has lived in the capital city on forged documents. He is now in a pre-trial detention center. “The extradition of the detained individual is being decided through the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the press service said.

from https://tass.com/world/1126793