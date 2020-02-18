Kazakhstan’s special services unveil terrorist plots, detain organizers

NUR-SULTAN, February 18. /TASS/. Officers of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee have thwarted several acts of terror and arrested two followers of a “destructive religious cult” who plotted them, the committee’s press service said on Tuesday.

“On February 14, The National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan <…> detained two followers of a destructive religious cult in Almaty and put them under arrest as authorized by court,” the press service said in a statement.

“During investigative measures at their place of residence, officers seized an improvised explosive device packed with fragmentation-generating objects, components to manufacture it, edged weapons and smartphones with photo and video footage of presumed targets,” the statement reads.

from https://tass.com/world/1121147