KazanSummit 2020 postponed amid coronavirus outbreak
KAZAN, March 4. /TASS/. The Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Summit 2020 has been postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak, the organizers said in a statement on Instagram on Wednesday.
“In connection with the announcement by the World Health Organization of an emergency due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus infection, the International Economic Summit “Russia-Islamic World: KAZANSUMMIT” @kazansummit is postponed to a later date. Turn on notifications on our publications to be the first to know about the date. The safety and health of participants are above all for us!,” the statement reads.
In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Coronavirus cases have been reported in more than 80 countries and territories, including Russia. According to the WHO, over 93,200 people have been infected with the virus across the world. The death toll has passed 2,900 in China, and over 160 people have died in other countries. The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19.
The Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Summit is an annual international economic event that brings together representatives of international organizations and financial institutions, lawmakers, investors and businesspeople, as well as top officials from Russian and foreign companies.
from https://tass.com/economy/1126389