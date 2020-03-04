KazanSummit 2020 postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

KAZAN, March 4. /TASS/. The Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Summit 2020 has been postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus outbreak, the organizers said in a statement on Instagram on Wednesday.

“In connection with the announcement by the World Health Organization of an emergency due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus infection, the International Economic Summit “Russia-Islamic World: KAZANSUMMIT” @kazansummit is postponed to a later date. Turn on notifications on our publications to be the first to know about the date. The safety and health of participants are above all for us!,” the statement reads.