Keep your powder dry: Fanatical Democrats have a plan to remove Trump and install PELOSI as President within WEEKS
Friday, December 20, 2019 by: Mike Adams
Tags: corruption, deep state, democrats, evil, FBI, impeachment, left cult, Nancy Pelosi, political coup, President Trump, Sedition, traitors, White House
(Natural News) President Trump has just been (sort of) “impeached” by a hyena pack of drooling, fanatical Democrats who couldn’t even cite a single criminal violation in their wholly fabricated, imaginary articles of impeachment. Yet they proceeded with impeachment because they fear what Trump is about to uncover if he cannot be removed from office.
What, exactly, will Trump expose if given enough time in office? If you’ve been reading this website for at least a full year, you might be ready to hear the truth now about how things really work in America, so consider the following:
- How California Democrats are funded by drug cartels and receive kickbacks on drug trafficking revenues to keep the borders open.
- How all the prominent players in the Obama administration — including several GOP Senators who ran interference for Obama — are on the take, skimming hundreds of millions off foreign aid funds sent to countries like Ukraine. All foreign aid dispatched by America results in kickbacks to corrupt U.S. lawmakers (like Joe Biden) and high officials.
- How prominent Democrat fundraisers and donors run an elaborate child kidnapping, trafficking and rape ring that both ensnares and “rewards” Democrat supporters with children served up for their perverted pleasures (all recorded on hidden cameras, of course, which is why Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself).
- How the FBI is an actual terrorist organization that has, for decades, plotted and carried out a long string of assassinations (MLK, Jr.), bombings and terrorism events in order to eliminate political opponents (JFK, RFK) and achieve appropriate narratives for the assertion of surveillance powers (the staged events of 9/11). The FBI even ran the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and the Oklahoma City bombing under Bill Clinton.
- How both Democrats and Republicans are about to be exposed as corrupt fraudsters, child molesters, drug cartel co-conspirators and more, unless they can remove Trump from office by any means necessary.
In essence, Trump has hit pay dirt on the malfeasance, criminality and exploitation of children that now characterizes the political elite across America. This nation has plunged into a cesspool of corruption, perversion and anti-human agendas, and those in the most powerful political positions — Governors, Senators, Presidents, etc. — have deliberately engaged in criminal behavior that’s so heinous, America’s psyche would be forever shocked beyond belief just to learn a fraction of the truth.
Trump is poised to unload it all. Rudy Giuliani has already hinted at some of the coming disclosures, revealing how Joe Biden and others were part of an elaborate foreign aid skimming / kickback operation involving billions of illicit money being funneled back to U.S. politicians and their family members. But that barely scratches the surface of what Trump has uncovered: Child rape factories, human smuggling operations given “protection” by California’s Governor, drug cartel kickbacks to California lawmakers, political assassinations of journalists and much more.
For this reason, there is a coalition of Republicans and Democrats who are conspiring to remove Trump from office by any means necessary, all in order to cover up their own exhaustive criminal operations.
One of these strategies requires Nancy Pelosi to withhold the articles of impeachment from the United States Senate. Now that this action is already in place, it’s further proof that Pelosi and her criminal co-conspirators (who have all committed open treason against America) are pursuing the exact plan outlined below.
Here are the strategies the Democrats may pursue:
Strategy #1) Gaslight everyone: Withhold articles from the Senate, then appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to render a guilty verdict. (Hint: Justice Roberts is already compromised and owned by the deep state.) Or just have the fake news media pretend that “impeachment” in the House is a guilty verdict, and pretend the Senate has nothing to do with it. Have all the morons on CNN declare impeachment is “final” and just pretend Trump is already removed from office.
Strategy #2) Blackmail the Senators: If the Senate cannot be prevented from taking up the impeachment indictment, threaten all GOP Senators with NSA-derived compromising material to coerce enough “guilty” votes to remove Trump. Mark my words: Pelosi will never submit the articles of impeachment to the Senate until she is assured they have secured the voted to convict the president there. The deep state is furiously working behind the scenes right now to blackmail all GOP Senators.
Strategy #3) Force GOP Senators to recuse themselves: Demand all GOP Senators recuse themselves, claiming that they alone are “biased” and dishonest, while all Democrat Senators are, of course, completely “neutral” and honest. With this demand, they can remove all GOP Senators from the Senate vote and thereby achieve a Democrat-run “majority” that would convict Trump. If the GOP is stupid enough to go along with this, they deserve to collapse as a political party.
Strategy #4) The CHAOS option: Unleash a massive false flag attack or a weapon of mass destruction, plunging America into political chaos during which deep state elements of the military would attempt to assassinate the president and seize power by force.
Strategy #5) Install Pelosi as president: Expand the false accusations of “obstruction of Congress” to V.P. Mike Pence, impeach him and then demand Nancy Pelosi assume the presidency. This plan is already under way, just as we warned you would happen in earlier articles and videos.
Keep in mind that Nancy Pelosi is a rambling, neurologically damaged lunatic who can barely speak without sounding like someone possessed by an evil demon. Seriously, listen to what she tried to say yesterday:
What in the absolute hell did I just watch? 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/SUiwVYmAmi
— M3thods (@M2Madness) December 19, 2019
Watch my earlier warning video about Pelosi being installed as president, courtesy of Brighteon.com:
The bottom line? America is now under attack from lawless Democrats who have declared WAR against Democracy and the rule of law. They are going to continue to shred this nation until they are stopped.
Second Amendment activation day has nearly arrived. At some point, if the Democrats will not abide by the rule of law, resolving this is likely going to require a million armed Americans descending on Washington D.C. and flat-out arresting all the Democrat criminals and traitors in order to remove them from power and prevent them from destroying this republic.
Sadly, it seems that outcome will soon become the only remaining option as the treachery of the Democrats knows no bounds.
