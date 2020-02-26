Key Developments

southfront.org

A big thank you to all of you, who have contributed to SouthFront’s work in recent weeks. Your much needed and timely support was essential for our provision of up-to-date and sharp coverage of the recent breakthrough developments in Syria and the reactions of key regional and global players to them.

On March 1, the Turkish ultimatum to Syria regarding the anti-terrorism campaign expires and the Erdogan government will have to decide whether or not it is ready to turn its threats of a full-scale military action in the region into reality. The next two weeks are likely to be crucial for the forming of the balance of power in northwestern Syria for the immediate future. So, there is no time to rest.

Regardless of the challenges that we face, SouthFront will continue to do its best to provide you with a precise picture of key military and political developments in the Middle East and around the world.

SouthFront: Analysis & Intelligence Team

