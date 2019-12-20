Kiev has no plans so far to restore railway traffic with Donbass, says senior diplomat

KIEV, December 20. /TASS/. There are no plans now to restore railway traffic with the territories of Donbass that are not controlled by Kiev, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Bodnar said in the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) on Friday.

“Of course, railway traffic is out the question now. The issue at hand is opening additional checkpoints for humanitarian needs. The Contact Group has been tasked with that, and it is working on that,” he said when asked by lawmakers whether plans were in store to restore railway traffic with the territories of Donbass that are not controlled by Kiev (the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics – TASS).