Kiev must agree Minsk 2 issues with DPR, LPR — Donetsk People’s Republic head

DONETSK, December 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities should begin the process of coordinating issues of implementing the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements (Minsk 2) with the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) or publicly admit they are incapable of honoring the agreements, DPR head Denis Pushilin told a briefing in Donetsk.

“Kiev now faces a choice — either to launch coordination of all issues to restore peace in the framework of the Package of Measures or be upfront about their incapability of delivering on their commitments. In this case, Ukraine will have to bear responsibility for wrecking the Minsk talks,” Pushilin underlined.

The DPR head also pointed out that the Ukrainian leadership is intentionally stalling the process of swapping detainees. “Kiev is not willing to ensure a comprehensive ‘all-for-all’ swap, deliberately hindering the process. The refusal to fully legally exonerate swapped detainees points to Kiev’s intention to resume prosecution proceedings,” he emphasized.