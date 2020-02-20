Kremlin concerned about issues with US visas for Russia’s UN diplomats

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin is concerned about problems with the issuance of US visas to Russian diplomats working at the United Nations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We see it as a huge issue because our diplomats involved in the activities of UN commissions and committees fail to receive US visas at all or on time, which impedes the work of the United Nations,” Peskov pointed out.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russia had repeatedly raised the issue through diplomatic channels, “before the United Nations, as well as before Washington.” “Undoubtedly, the trend causes concern, and our Foreign Ministry has pointed this out on numerous occasions,” he noted.