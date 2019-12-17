Kremlin expects Kiev to change its policy towards Russian media

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov hopes that Kiev will change its policy with regard to Russian media after remarks by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky who invited Russian journalists to come to his country.

“We took note of [President] Zelensky’s words at a news conference. We would be glad, if the current practice with regard to Russian journalists was revised after these remarks,” Peskov said commenting on Kiev’s recent decisions to bar journalists from Russia’s Zvezda and NTV television from entering Ukraine.

from https://tass.com/politics/1100103