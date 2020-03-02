Kremlin hopes Russian media outlets will experience no restrictions in Turkey

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin hopes that the Russian media outlets in Turkey will not face situations similar to what Sputnik journalists experienced, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russia’s Foreign Ministry had already expressed “deep concern over such actions against media representatives.”

“We, of course, hope that media representatives, all the more so, those who are working for the Russian media, such as Sputnik, will not experience any restrictions and will not face situations similar to what occurred the other day,” the Kremlin spokesman commented on the detention of Sputnik Turkiye employees on March 1.

from https://tass.com/politics/1125565