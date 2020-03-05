Kremlin hopes those responsible for killing Russian ambassador to Turkey will be punished
Russia thinks it pointless to hold “empty” summits in the Normandy Four format, involving Russia, Germany, Ukraine and France, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier stressed that Moscow was committed to the Sochi agreements, favored Syria’s territorial integrity, supported Syria’s determination to continue the fight against terrorist groups
According to the Russian leader, the negative consequences of coronavirus affect the entire system of global economic ties
President Vladimir Zelensky, according to lawmaker Alexander Kachura, nominated Denis Shmygal as the next prime minister
In August 2017, the Russian Ministry of Justice listed ‘Jehovah’s Witnesses’ and the 395 local religious organizations within its structure as a banned organization over its unlawful activities
from https://tass.com/politics/1126905