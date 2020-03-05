Russia thinks it pointless to hold “empty” summits in the Normandy Four format, involving Russia, Germany, Ukraine and France, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday Read more

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier stressed that Moscow was committed to the Sochi agreements, favored Syria’s territorial integrity, supported Syria’s determination to continue the fight against terrorist groups Read more

According to the Russian leader, the negative consequences of coronavirus affect the entire system of global economic ties Read more

President Vladimir Zelensky, according to lawmaker Alexander Kachura, nominated Denis Shmygal as the next prime minister Read more

In August 2017, the Russian Ministry of Justice listed ‘Jehovah’s Witnesses’ and the 395 local religious organizations within its structure as a banned organization over its unlawful activities Read more

from https://tass.com/politics/1126905