Kremlin knows nothing about possible UEFA Euro Cup matches’ reschedule over coronavirus

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russian authorities have no information about a possible reschedule of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches this summer over the spread of the novel coronavirus, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

“We know nothing about it in the Kremlin,” Peskov said in response to a question whether the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) had notified Russia about a possible cancellation or postponement of 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches. The UEFA’s press service announced to TASS last Friday that there was no need to introduce changes to the schedule of the European football championship’s matches, adding that the UEFA would continue closely monitoring the issue of the novel coronavirus spread.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million. The virus was identified on January 7 as 2019-nCoV. As of today, 69 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on February 11 that the organization gave the novel coronavirus an official name of COVID-19. According to the latest reports, over 89,240 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in China and other countries. The virus’ death toll has reached 3,058, yet more than 45,200 patients have recovered from the disease. 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches in St. Petersburg

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), St. Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020. Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of the 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Final Draw for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup took place on November 30, 2019 in the Romanian capital of Bucharest. Twenty-four national football teams, which have cleared the qualifications round, were divided into six groups of four teams each. Russia was placed in Group B, and will play against Belgium (in St. Petersburg on June 13), Finland (in St. Petersburg on June 17) and Denmark (in Copenhagen on June 22). A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

from https://tass.com/sport/1125569