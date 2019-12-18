Kremlin: NATO’s military infrastructure expansion towards Russian borders causes concern

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Moscow considers as ‘solely true’ the opinion of Russia’s General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov about NATO’s possible preparations for a large-scale conflict because this is a substantiated viewpoint of professionals, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“In this case, we are talking about a professional’s opinion based on the analysis conducted by our military in the process of monitoring NATO’s maneuvers. In this case, the professionals’ opinion can be solely true,” the Kremlin spokesman stressed.