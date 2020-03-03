Kremlin rejects accusations from UN independent commission on Syria

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia rejects accusations against its armed forces from the United Nation Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

“We reject such accusations flatly,” he said, commenting on reports about allegedly indiscriminate airstrikes by the Russian air taskforce in Syria.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that such accusations had been thrown “just in a couple of days after terrorists began an attack against Syrian troops in Idlib.” “It is absolutely obvious that no commission could have received reliable information about what was going on the ground and, naturally, it says nothing about the attacks by terrorist groups, which, at least, makes this commission’s deductions biased,” he added.