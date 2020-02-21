Kremlin: Russia coordinates steps on coronavirus with China through diplomatic channels

“We cherish our relations with the People’s Republic of China. All actions are being coordinated with China. The Chinese leadership is informed through diplomatic channels,” Peskov said stressing that Russia is in full solidarity with China.

“Of course, any discriminatory actions are out of the question,” the Kremlin spokesman highlighted, commenting on remarks by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin that, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital, every person returning from China is issued a prescription on a two-week isolation at the place of residence or stay and a sick leave.

Peskov added that “there should be some measures, which prevent the penetration of the coronavirus into our country.” According to the Kremlin spokesman, steps taken by the government “prove effective.” “Measures must be taken, and the primary goal is to protect Russians and our country from the penetration of the [novel] coronavirus,” he commented.

He recalled that Russia provided humanitarian aid to China and offered any other assistance that could be necessary.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin earlier said on his website that every person returning from China was issued a prescription on a two-week isolation at one’s place of residence or stay and a sick leave in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. A total of 2,500 such orders have been issued by now. That means that any person coming from China should not leave his or her apartment or hotel for two weeks. According to the mayor, no novel coronavirus cases have been recorded in Moscow so far.

The outbreak of the now-infamous novel coronavirus pneumonia was recorded in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis, in late December 2019. The World Health Organization has declared it a public health emergency of international concern, describing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. Apart from China, 25 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.