Kremlin says Russia reviews Hague court ruling on Yukos, including defense tactics

“So far, our related agencies, the Ministry of Justice first and foremost, review the case, research defense tactics, tactics to appeal this decision,” he said. “We’re on analysis stage now.”

SAINT-PETERSBURG, February 19. /TASS/. Moscow is analyzing the Hague Court of Appeal ruling regarding payment of more than $50 billion to former shareholders of Yukos Oil Company, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

On February 18, Hague Court of Appeal cancelled the earlier ruling by a Dutch court and reinstated the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling to recover $50 billion from Russia. According to Andrey Kondakov, head of the International Centre for Legal Protection, which represents Russia in Yukos case, the Court of Appeal ignored the opinion of the Hague District Court and the fact that the former shareholders were not conscientious investors and have performed a number of unlawful actions.

According to Kondakov, the ruling does not mean automatic arrest of Russian offshore assets, and it will be challenged in the Supreme Court of the Netherlands within three months.

Russian Ministry of Justice also said that Moscow would fight for its legitimate interests.