Kremlin says Russia, Turkey and Iran may hold meeting on Syria

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The plans of holding a meeting between Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syria are being discussed and the leaders’ schedule is being agreed on, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

“There is no talk about any bilateral contacts now, but the possibility of a multilateral meeting is being considered,” Peskov said, answering a question whether the Russian and Turkish leaders, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, could meet on March 5.

“Now the presidents’ schedules are being agreed on,” Peskov commented.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that this format of meeting did not imply the participation of France and Germany.