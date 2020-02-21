Kremlin: Some countries do not benefit from good relations between Russia and Ukraine

“It is clear that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin meant a number of states that steadily work towards maintaining the relations between Russia and Ukraine in their current sad state,” the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Friday. “I would rather not name any specific states.”

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that good relations between Russia and Ukraine are not beneficial to certain states; however, he refused to name these countries.

Peskov’s comment came in response to Putin’s interview with TASS, where he said that cooperation between Russia and Ukraine is not beneficial to various states, as it creates a global competitor for those countries.

“We need to go back to the moment preceding the coup that took place in Kiev,” Peskov said. “The [Ukrainian] President at the time, Viktor Yanukovich, decided to sign the document endorsed and signed by several foreign ministers. Despite certain obligations, the conditions of the signed document were not guaranteed. Some signatories failed to adhere to the obligations,” Peskov said. “Now, it is already in the past, some have forgotten it. However, we must not forget that,” he added.