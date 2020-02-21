Kremlin spokesman declines to talk about ‘worst-case scenarios’ for Syria’s Idlib

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Moscow is deeply concerned about the situation in Syria’s Idlib province and continues consultations on the issue with Ankara, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

“The situation in Idlib is indeed alarming and causes deep concern. Russia and Turkey continue to discuss the situation. We would like to refrain from talking about the worst-case scenarios,” he commented on the possibility of an armed confrontation between Russia and Turkey in Idlib.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that “Syrian troops are fighting terrorist groups” in Idlib. According to Peskov, “these terrorist groups carry out aggressive actions against the Syrian army and must be eliminated.”

In view of the developments, the possibility of a four-party summit on Syria, involving Russia, Turkey, France and Germany is under consideration, but no final decision has been made yet, Dmitry Peskov revealed.

“The idea of holding another summit like that has been put forward on several occasions,” he pointed out. “The possibility of such a summit is under consideration but no specific decisions have been made yet,” he added. According to Peskov, if the four countries’ leaders consider it necessary, they may hold a meeting.

The first and the only four-party meeting on Syria took place in Istanbul in October 2018.