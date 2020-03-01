Large Turkish military convoy enters northwestern Syria, heads to front-line area: video
BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – A large Turkish military convoy entered Syria on Saturday through the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing in northwestern Syria.
According to reports from the Idlib Governorate, the Turkish military convoy was seen heading towards Jabal al-Zawiya with technical and armored vehicles, tanks, and bulldozers.
The Turkish military convoy was specifically said to have been heading towards the front-line area in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region; this is where their allied militant forces are currently attacking the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in southwestern Idlib.
RT Arabic released a video of the Turkish military heading towards the Jabal Al-Zawiya region on Saturday, confirming the early reports about several vehicles entering northwestern Syria from the Bab Al-Hawa crossing.
