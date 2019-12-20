LaRouche Tells You Why You Must Defend This Strong Presidency

When, at a September 9, 2012 event celebrating his 90th birthday the day before, Lyndon LaRouche denounced the “two-potty system” as a plague on American political life, it was just such anti-Constitutional maneuvers and desperate schemes as are now being run and planned by the impeachment Democrats. Despite public sentiment slowly but steadily shifting against them and the big flop of “rallies for impeachment” across the country Tuesday night, the House Democratic leadership continues to attempt to paralyze not only the Presidency, but now even the Senate as well. The scheme they contemplated today—to pass articles of impeachment but refuse to send them to the Senate until some much later time, try to tie up and blackmail the Senate—stinks of British parliamentary political games. There, prime ministers are dismissed as soon as they lose a political game of chess.

President Donald Trump correctly calls it an “attempted coup,” as we have. In his letter confronting Speaker Nancy Pelosi yesterday, he states: “House Democrats are trying to impeach the duly elected President of the United States for asserting Constitutionally based privileges that have been asserted on a bipartisan basis by administrations of both political parties throughout our Nation’s history. … It’s your abuse of power.”

Donald Trump has strongly reasserted the power of the U.S. Presidency foreseen by the Founders, particularly Alexander Hamilton and George Washington, as essential to the American Republic. That includes the power not only to “conduct foreign policy.” It involves the authority to articulate and carry out long-term missions of peace and prosperity both in cooperation and in competition with other powers, including the longest-term visions for technological breakthroughs and explorations of space.

Throughout his extraordinary life as a statesman, American System economist and frequent campaigner Lyndon LaRouche worked to bring this strength to and shape the vision of the American Presidency. He explained why the U.S. Constitution defined a Hamiltonian credit system for economic growth, not a London-style monetary system.

Now the nation has been enmired in nearly 30 years of disastrous “endless wars,” because both parties that run Congress, and the intelligence agencies, believe in British geopolitics. It is facing a financial breakdown perhaps worse than the crash of 2008, because the City of London and Wall Street control economic policy. Worse, it has been deindustrialized and demoralized for 45 years because the British Empire broke up President Franklin Roosevelt’s credit system and imposed “free trade.”

And as we have proven to the country, British intelligence launched this now years-long attempted coup against President Trump, and U.S. intelligence agencies joined it. They do not want to allow the President to established cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and end the endless wars. They do not want to allow President Trump to handle a financial crisis, because a strong President could adopt LaRouche’s Glass-Steagall and national credit policies for dealing with it.

So now that the attempted coup against President Trump is veering off toward the extreme claims of “parliamentary power,” “no-confidence votes” and worse—Defend the American Republic as Lyndon LaRouche did, and would do. Defend the Presidency and work for the “Four Economic Laws To Save the Nation” of LaRouche.

from https://larouchepac.com/20191219/larouche-tells-you-why-you-must-defend-strong-presidency