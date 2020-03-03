LaRouche’s Movement Wins Timely Victories

Very important actions were taken this weekend which point toward solving the very dangerous military, economic, and now medical-biological crises which have overtaken the world’s nations in 2020. The political movement of the late Lyndon LaRouche welcomed two significant advances: one toward a heads-of-state summit to achieve a new system of international relations and productive credit; and one toward defeating the British intelligence attack on the American Presidency.

First, the Trump Administration confirmed that President Donald Trump wants an early nuclear disarmament summit of the heads of state and government of the five permanent UN Security Council members. This echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Jan. 23 for a summit of the five powers; that call in turn followed the Jan. 3 public appeal of LaRouche’s wife Helga Zepp-LaRouche, as president of the Schiller Institute, for a summit of at least Presidents Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping of China, for Middle East peace and economic reconstruction.

At the same time as the administration’s announcement, Helga Zepp-LaRouche had issued on Feb. 28 another public appeal for a summit of Trump, Putin, Xi and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a new credit system on the agenda. This can be a return to the principles of Franklin Roosevelt’s Bretton Woods system with a basis of economic recovery measures proposed by Lyndon LaRouche, his new “Four Laws” beginning with Glass-Steagall bank separation and national banking in each nation. She said on Saturday that President Trump, having now sought for a summit, that “we have to push the agenda of such a summit to occur immediately.”

The movement’s second big advance was a hugely successful and agitational event in New York, “Rescuing the Republic from the Surveillance State: A Conversation with Bill Binney.” It packed a Manhattan theater hall with a standing-room audience which showed its deep appreciation, during three hours of compelling dialogue, for Binney, his fellow NSA whistleblower Kirk Wiebe, and Lyndon LaRouche’s former fellow political prisoner, Michael Billington. The forum, sponsored by the Schiller Institute, was webcast internationally.

A LaRouchePAC mass-circulation pamphlet, “Robert Mueller Is an Amoral Legal Assassin: He Will Do His Job if You Let Him,” had powerfully linked together three great crimes of British intelligence and the “surveillance state” against the American Republic: the 1980s persecution and frameup of Lyndon LaRouche and leaders of his movement; the coverup of the actual British-Saudi authors of the 9/11 attacks of 2001, and the resulting total NSA/CIA/FBI surveillance of Americans; and the attempted coup launched by British intelligence MI6 against the duly-elected President Donald Trump.

The New York event placed that entire powerful exposé on the stage, with expert evidence from three leaders who had confronted those crimes and been framed up for it. Many in the diverse audience, questioning these three, also recognized them as heroes for standing on important truths under extreme pressure to repeat surveillance-state lies.

It was dramatically shown that Binney—once the Technical Director of NSA—and Wiebe had led development, before 9/11, of an alternative, highly selective way of organizing very limited surveillance data, which nonetheless would have detected the 9/11 attack preparations, and they had been framed up for prosecution for advocating it! They explained that their program, Thin Thread, was Constitutional and it would have worked, whereas Dick Cheney’s preferred “total surveillance” of the population did not.

And most important before this broadly informed and alert audience: Binney laid out what his group of intelligence veterans have assembled—multiple, hard proofs that the core of “Russiagate,” the claim of Russian GRU hacking of the Democrats’ communications in 2016, cannot be true; rather those communications were copied in Washington and conveyed to WikiLeaks. “A small group in the CIA was ‘Guccifer 2.0,’ ” Binney said. Moreover he had presented these proofs to then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo at President Trump’s personal request in 2017, and Pompeo had done nothing, allowing the “Russiagate” attack against the President to proceed and nearly succeed.

Another thing confirmed this step forward for LaRouche’s movement: Billington, Binney and Wiebe all closed, to audience applause, by stressing the essential quality of the movement’s intelligence publications—the weekly EIR and daily EIR Alert Service for anyone who wants to fight for the American Republic and the American System.

In her own message of greeting to this New York event, Helga Zepp-LaRouche laid out what’s next. “The strategic situation could get completely out of control,” she said, over Iran and Syria; over loose talk about first use of nuclear weapons; over an exercise practicing a U.S. nuclear strike on Russia. And COVID-19, the novel coronavirus’s economic impact could trigger a meltdown of the speculative financial system. “We must push the agenda” of an early summit as her husband’s four economic laws. “Exoneration of Lyndon LaRouche is the very best thing you can do to secure the future,” she concluded.

from https://larouchepac.com/20200302/larouche-s-movement-wins-timely-victories