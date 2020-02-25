LaRouche's Science of Physical Economy Is Still the Gold Standard To End Hunger and Pandemics

With the attention of the world riveted—and rightly so—on the COVID-19 epidemic, and the danger that it could escalate into a full-fledged global pandemic, despite China’s concerted efforts to contain it, the urgent steps needed to stop the threatened locust plague now spreading across the Horn of Africa and parts of southern Asia are not being implemented, and are scarcely on the radar screen of most of the nations of the world.

This, despite the fact that the ultimate cause of both these threatened health and hunger catastrophes is the same: the half-century collapse of the physical economy and living standards of the majority of the world’s population, as a result of the British Empire’s policy of financial speculation and looting, as Lyndon LaRouche has uniquely discussed this problem.

Were it not for the British Empire’s geopolitical policy of intentional genocide, it would be relatively easy for a concert of nations to address the immediate locust crisis in the Horn of Africa—which, after all, has been known for months. And yet the FAO has only been able to raise $22 million of the $76 million needed for the most elementary aerial spraying and other measures needed to stop the advance of the locust swarms, and save the crops whose destruction now threatens to thrust 30 million people over the precipice from hunger into starvation. Such short-term emergency measures would then open the door to more fundamental research and breakthroughs in the fields of optical biophysics, fusion power and other areas, needed to address the underlying issues of physical economy.

As Lyndon LaRouche repeatedly warned, any people which allows such treatment of Africa and other impoverished regions to continue, has lost the moral fitness to survive.

LaRouche took this up in a devastating broadside against Malthusianism, a December 1981 article headlined “The Economic Need for Increasing the Human Population,” which appeared for the first time in the Feb. 21, 2020 issue of EIR magazine:

“This pervasion of genocidal practices and advocacies by influential circles and individuals, combined with the monstrous toleration of such advocacies by the general populations, is to be viewed as a reflection of the fact that the moral condition of leading institutions and populations is today qualitatively worse than during the 1930s and 1940s. The issue before us is not merely that of preventing genocide; the toleration of [Malthusian depopulation] policies such as Global 2000 today is to be seen as conclusively symptomatic of a civilization which must be rescued from a loss of the moral fitness to survive.”

For nearly a half century, LaRouche identified the nature of this genocide policy which is now creating the threat of a new wave of global plagues and pandemics, and the required solution. In a May 7, 1985 article in EIR, entitled “The Role of Economic Science in Projecting Pandemics,” LaRouche wrote:

“The conditions for economically determined pandemics may be either the instance in which the average consumption is determined by a fall of potential relative population-density below the level of requirements for the existing population, or the special case, that the differential rates of the households’ goods ‘market-basket’ falls below the level of energy of the system for a large part of the population. We are most concerned with the effects on health, as the nutritional throughput per-capita falls below some relative biological minimum, and also the effect of collapse of sanitation and other relevant aspects of basic economic infrastructure upon the conditions of an undernourished population.

“The first assumption, that the death rates would be increased by malnutrition, requires no special inquiry in the language of economic science as such. It is the second alternative, that the undernourished population might become a breeding-culture for eruption of epidemic and pandemic disease, which requires special attention….

“It is merely necessary to estimate the rate of fall of population potential toward such threshold-levels, and to take into account the duration of such conditions historically indicated as consistent with brewing of a new upsurge of pandemics, to foresee when, how, and where a continuation of 1974 trends in monetary and economic policy would probably generate such eruptions.”

As the petition calling on President Donald Trump to exonerate Lyndon LaRouche argues: “Because LaRouche’s policies for replacing the deadly looting of Wall Street and the City of London with a just New World Economic Order of universal, high-tech development was not implemented, hundreds of millions of people around the world remained in poverty and tens of millions perished unnecessarily. It has only been with China’s recent adoption of policies very similar to those proposed by LaRouche up to 50 years ago, that the genocide has stopped in at least large parts of the planet.”

Now, with the acquittal of President Trump on the phony impeachment case, and with his recent blasts against the miscarriages of justice in the Roger Stone, Rod Blagojevich and other cases, the time has come for Trump to finally take steps to exonerate Lyndon LaRouche and his ideas.

from https://larouchepac.com/20200224/larouches-science-physical-economy-still-gold-standard-end-hunger-and-pandemics