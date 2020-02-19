Last evacuee from China to leave Russia’s Tyumen on February 20

On February 5, 144 people evacuated from China amid the coronavirus outbreak arrived in Tyumen in two military planes. Upon arrival in Russia, they were taken to a health camp 28 kilometers away from the city for a 14-day quarantine. The quarantine has ended and most of the evacuees will depart for their home regions by plane or by train later on Wednesday. However, six people plan to stay in Tyumen and explore the city.

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The last of those who were evacuated from China’s Hubei province to the Russian city of Tyumen will head home on February 20, Tyumen Region Governor Alexander Moor told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

“There are no issues [with the departure of the evacuees],” the governor pointed out. He added that a tour of Tyumen had been organized for six people. “The last of our guests will leave tomorrow afternoon,” Moor said.

Coronavirus outbreak

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in 25 other countries, including Russia.

According to Chinese authorities, over 74,100 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has passed 2,000, while 14,300 patients have recovered.

The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19.