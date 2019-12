Latest earthquakes in the Philippines – list and map TAKE ALOOK AT THE MAP RIGHT HAND SIDE Earthquake list: past 30 days (only M>=3.4) (256 quakes)

Time Mag. / Depth Nearest volcano (distance) Location Map Source

Tue, 17 Dec 2019 (12 earthquakes)

Malalag / MMI IV (Light shaking)

Cataingan, Masbate, Philippines / MMI III (Weak shaking)

Mon, 16 Dec 2019 (122 earthquakes)

(49.9 km NNE from epicenter) / MMI II (Very weak shaking) (via app)

(59.9 km NNE from epicenter) / MMI IV (Light shaking) (via app)

(47.2 km NNE from epicenter) / MMI IV (Light shaking) (via app)

Iligan City (Philippines) (221 km NW from epicenter)(no details): Diden’t feel it, but was woken up by dogs and other animald making a lot of noise (via EMSC)

Davao City (Philippines) (67 km NE from epicenter)(no details): scared… (via EMSC)

Davao City (Philippines) (63 km NE from epicenter)(no details): Woke up because of it (via EMSC)

(41.6 km ENE from epicenter) / MMI V (Moderate shaking) (via app)

Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur (48 km ENE from epicenter) / MMI IV (Light shaking) (via app)

(68.3 km NE from epicenter) / MMI II (Very weak shaking) (via app)

(14.3 km SW from epicenter) / MMI IV (Light shaking) (via app)

(26.2 km E from epicenter) / MMI V (Moderate shaking) (via app)

Santa Cruz (Philippines) (45 km NE from epicenter)(no details): From Inawayan, Davao del Sur. (via EMSC)

(68.5 km ENE from epicenter) / MMI II (Very weak shaking) (via app)

(58.2 km NE from epicenter) / MMI V (Moderate shaking) (via app)

(59.5 km N from epicenter) / MMI V (Moderate shaking) (via app)

Digos City (24.1 km NNW from epicenter) / MMI III (Weak shaking) (via app)

(58.5 km NNE from epicenter) / MMI V (Moderate shaking) (via app)

Davao City (Philippines) (60 km N from epicenter)(no details): Sleeping did not notice it (via EMSC)

Davao City (Philippines) (50 km N from epicenter)(no details): Wasn’t sure if it was my stomach growling from hunger or an earthquake. (via EMSC)

Davao City (Philippines) (48 km N from epicenter)(no details): Felt this earthquake near SM Ecoland, Davao City (via EMSC)

Polomolok South Cotabato / MMI IV (Light shaking)

(95.1 km SSE from epicenter) / MMI IV (Light shaking) (via app)

Sun, 15 Dec 2019 (59 earthquakes)

Butuan (245.9 km N from epicenter) / MMI III (Weak shaking)

(336.7 km NNW from epicenter) / not felt (via app)

General Santos City (50.9 km S from epicenter) / MMI II (Very weak shaking) (via app)

(44.2 km NNE from epicenter) / MMI IV (Light shaking) (via app)

Koronadal City / MMI III (Weak shaking)

Davao City (Philippines) (48 km NE from epicenter)(no details): It was a short quake, felt it while laying on bed (via EMSC)

Davao City (Philippines) (41 km NE from epicenter)(no details): Woke up to it (via EMSC)

km67 Cabligan, Matanao, Davao del Sur. The quake i (91.5 km NNW from epicenter) / MMI VI (Strong shaking): we had sleepless night bcoz of the aftershocks that comes every minute. there are still aftershocks up to this writing.

(167.8 km NNW from epicenter) / MMI III (Weak shaking): Chandeller swaying, my daughter not awake though only because im still awake (via app)

(41.3 km E from epicenter) / MMI IV (Light shaking) (via app)

(50.6 km NNE from epicenter) / MMI III (Weak shaking) (via app)

(62.3 km NNE from epicenter) / MMI III (Weak shaking) (via app)

(33.5 km NE from epicenter) / MMI V (Moderate shaking)

Grand europa subdivision montana vista / MMI II (Very weak shaking): Sitting on my couch and I felt it shaking the house and it has sustained damage. I have no way to call the US embassy for help or contact the state department. I’m an american citizen needing help please have someone call me on my cellphone 09457689329

CDO La Mirande Crest / MMI V (Moderate shaking)

CDO La Mirande Crest / MMI V (Moderate shaking)

Davao del sur / MMI VII (Very strong shaking)

General Santos City (64.8 km SSW from epicenter) / MMI II (Very weak shaking) (via app)

(13.6 km N from epicenter) / MMI VI (Strong shaking) (via app)

Cagayan de Oro City (Philippines) (218 km NW from epicenter)(no details): insignificant (via EMSC)

Davao City (Philippines) (58 km NE from epicenter)(no details): Little shaking (via EMSC)

General Santos City (Philippines) (57 km S from epicenter)(no details): Little shaking, but quite noticeable. (via EMSC)

(21.2 km N from epicenter) / MMI V (Moderate shaking) (via app)

Panabo, Davao Del Norte (90.3 km NE from epicenter) / MMI VI (Strong shaking): malakas ang lindol. (via app)

(35.2 km E from epicenter) / MMI VI (Strong shaking) (via app)

Panacan, davao city (63.8 km NNE from epicenter) / MMI IV (Light shaking) (via app)

(66.8 km NNE from epicenter) / MMI IV (Light shaking) (via app)

Panabo City / MMI IV (Light shaking)

(81.1 km NNE from epicenter) / MMI V (Moderate shaking) (via app)

(52.7 km NNE from epicenter) / MMI VII (Very strong shaking) (via app)

Cagayan de oro / MMI VI (Strong shaking)

Davao City (Philippines) (51 km NE from epicenter)(no details): It’s move our car in the porch and shaken the house. The srtingest earthquake I ever experience Allahhu Akhbar… (via EMSC)

Santo Niño (Philippines) (76 km W from epicenter)(no details): Two shakes within an hour (via EMSC)

(90.3 km W from epicenter) / MMI VI (Strong shaking) (via app)

Davao City (Philippines) (70 km N from epicenter)(no details): Glass windows are shaking (via EMSC)

Davao City (Philippines) (69 km NE from epicenter)(no details): Weak to strong. (via EMSC)

Davao City (Philippines) (69 km NE from epicenter)(no details): From weak to strong. (via EMSC)

(78.9 km NE from epicenter) / MMI II (Very weak shaking): Strong shaking (via app)

Kidapawan (Philippines) (33 km NW from epicenter)(no details) (via EMSC)

(66.1 km SSW from epicenter) / MMI V (Moderate shaking) (via app)

Indangan Davao City / MMI V (Moderate shaking)

(207.5 km NNW from epicenter) / MMI III (Weak shaking)

Davao City (Philippines) (62 km NE from epicenter)(no details): We are playing volleyball at the gym. And the steel braces of the gym suddenly moved like crazy. The movement was sudden and strong. It lasted for a while. (via EMSC)

Davao City (Philippines) (60 km NE from epicenter)(no details): There’s still aftershocks (via EMSC)

General Santos City (Philippines) (59 km S from epicenter)(no details): Felt minor compared wirh the 6.6 just before. (via EMSC)

Cagayan de Oro City (Philippines) (199 km NW from epicenter)(no details): In Cagayan de Oro, philippines (via EMSC)

Davao City (Philippines) (60 km NE from epicenter)(no details): not long enough but it was strong. (via EMSC)

Tupi (Philippines) (48 km SW from epicenter)(no details): Strong quake (via EMSC)

Sat, 14 Dec 2019

Glan Sarangani Province (146.7 km WSW from epicenter) / MMI II (Very weak shaking) (via app)

(111.8 km WNW from epicenter) / MMI III (Weak shaking) (via app)

Fri, 13 Dec 2019

Thu, 12 Dec 2019

Wed, 11 Dec 2019

Mon, 9 Dec 2019

(381.6 km W from epicenter) / not felt: Not felt, in bongao tawi tawi

(229.6 km NW from epicenter) / not felt: So deep, there was once an underwater volcano there at the cotabato trench that erupts and cause tsunami with muds on the costal areas that killed thousand of people. Let us hope it won’t happen again. All we need to do is prepare. (via app)

Java / not felt: not a good sign for the other regions..

Sun, 8 Dec 2019

Sat, 7 Dec 2019

Wed, 4 Dec 2019

Mon, 2 Dec 2019

Sun, 1 Dec 2019

Sat, 30 Nov 2019

Fri, 29 Nov 2019

Digos City / MMI IV (Light shaking)

Peabody, MA / MMI II (Very weak shaking)

Kidapawan City / MMI IV (Light shaking)

Thu, 28 Nov 2019

Wed, 27 Nov 2019

Tue, 26 Nov 2019

Mon, 25 Nov 2019

(15.3 km ESE from epicenter) / MMI IV (Light shaking) (via app)

(14.5 km SE from epicenter) / MMI IV (Light shaking) (via app)

(14 km ESE from epicenter) / MMI II (Very weak shaking) (via app)

Padada (Philippines) (22 km SE from epicenter)(no details): Strong jolt (via EMSC)

Santa Cruz (Philippines) (18 km E from epicenter)(no details): We felt it here in Matanao, Davao del SurSlight shaking maybe 3 seconds only (via EMSC)

Digos (Philippines) (17 km SE from epicenter)(no details): Family felt a pretty good shaking for about 30 seconds. All family members meet up outside of our home. Hopefully there want be any more shake shake we have really had enough of this to last us a lifetime. We live in Digos City Devao Del Sur. God please bless everyone and keep us safe. (via EMSC)

Sun, 24 Nov 2019

Sat, 23 Nov 2019

Fri, 22 Nov 2019

Kanpur / not felt: 1st earth quake experience

Thu, 21 Nov 2019

(27.8 km ESE from epicenter) / MMI II (Very weak shaking) (via app)

(183.6 km W from epicenter) / MMI IX (Violent shaking) (via app)

Toril, Davao City / MMI III (Weak shaking)

Wed, 20 Nov 2019 (9 earthquakes)

(47.6 km WSW from epicenter) / MMI IV (Light shaking) (via app)

(173 km NNW from epicenter) / MMI V (Moderate shaking) (via app)

Toril Davao City / MMI IV (Light shaking): My son was awakened by it though not so strong.

Digos (Philippines) (39 km E from epicenter)(no details): Felt it (via EMSC)

Digos (Philippines) (39 km E from epicenter)(no details): Initial strong vibration, then settled to a rocking motion. (via EMSC)

Koronadal (Philippines) (33 km SW from epicenter)(no details): Felt it here in koronadal Philippines (via EMSC)

Barugo / MMI II (Very weak shaking): One of my daughters is in the school of barugo1 central when we felt a very weak shaking all im thinking that time is to go in her school as fast as i can because their maybe some aftershocks maybe strong shaking …

(514.4 km SSW from epicenter) / MMI II (Very weak shaking): Guncangan lumayan terasa sekitar setengah menit .. (via app)

(28.1 km S from epicenter) / MMI II (Very weak shaking) (via app)

Tue, 19 Nov 2019

(281 km NW from epicenter) / MMI II (Very weak shaking): Cagayan de oro

Bangkal, Davao City (36.4 km NNW from epicenter) / MMI IV (Light shaking) (via app)

Davao city / MMI V (Moderate shaking)

(30.5 km W from epicenter) / MMI III (Weak shaking) (via app)

Davao City (Philippines) (41 km W from epicenter)(no details): Scary (via EMSC)

Davao City (Philippines) (39 km W from epicenter)(no details): Im at school that time then i felt something so strong (via EMSC)

Davao City (Philippines) (41 km W from epicenter)(no details): In school while that happened (via EMSC)

Davao City (Philippines) (199 km SW from epicenter)(no details): Felt it from the 3 floor of the building (via EMSC)

Mon, 18 Nov 2019

Malaybalay City / MMI V (Moderate shaking)

(99.1 km SE from epicenter) / MMI III (Weak shaking) (via app)

manolo fortich / MMI V (Moderate shaking)

Malaybalay city / MMI IV (Light shaking): Upward shaking, like a jackhammer or a bouncing ball shaking of flooring.

Davao City / MMI VII (Very strong shaking): It like you are ball that is Up and down Shaking and then horizontal Shaking the our neibors het out of their houses because it is up and down shaking

(119.4 km SSW from epicenter) / MMI IV (Light shaking)

Davao City (Philippines) (78 km SE from epicenter)(no details): strong (via EMSC)

Cagayan de Oro City (Philippines) (101 km NW from epicenter)(no details): I felt the house shaking as I was in the second floor. (via EMSC)

General Santos City (Philippines) (169 km S from epicenter)(no details): Abi nako nalipong lang ko (via EMSC)

Sun, 17 Nov 2019

(165.7 km WSW from epicenter) / MMI II (Very weak shaking) (via app)

Valenci (7.8 km E from epicenter) / MMI V (Moderate shaking): Woke me up bed shaking close to us (via app)

Negros island, Valencia (8.2 km ESE from epicenter) / MMI V (Moderate shaking) (via app)

Valencia / MMI IV (Light shaking): Woke twice,both times wife woke also.Only last a few seconds.

Dumaguete City Camanjag (9.8 km E from epicenter) / MMI V (Moderate shaking) (via app)

Valencia (7.2 km ESE from epicenter) / MMI V (Moderate shaking): 2nd quake for night woke me up again (via app)

Dumaguete City (11.9 km E from epicenter) / MMI III (Weak shaking): Bed shaking lasted for 5-6 seconds (via app)

Dauin (Philippines) (16 km SE from epicenter)(no details): Почувствовала,как трясется наш бетонный балкон-веранда, странное ощущение, Дауин,Негрос (via EMSC)

Dumaguete City (Philippines) (13 km E from epicenter)(no details): STRONG, MABYE 5 TO 10 SECONDS (via EMSC)

Sibulan (Philippines) (12 km NE from epicenter)(no details): Went on for a bit (via EMSC)

