Lavrov calls on Paris and Berlin to exert influence on Kiev

HELSINKI, March 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday he has called on his counterparts from France and Germany to exert influence on Kiev to make it drop its provocative statements on Donbass.

“I have referred several appeals to the foreign ministers of Germany and France, as the members of the Normandy Four format, calling on them not to ignore such provocative statements by Ukrainian officials. But so far, our Normandy Format partners are doing nothing about that,” he said. “Moreover, our French and German colleagues, as a matter of fact, are doing nothing to persuade their Ukrainian partners to implement what was agreed at the Normandy Four summit in December in Paris.”

from https://tass.com/politics/1126115