Lavrov censures Europe for turning blind eye to war against monuments

GENEVA, February 25./TASS/. The European nations are turning a blind eye to a blasphemous war against the monuments honoring heroes in the fight against Nazism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a session of the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday.

“A campaign to falsify history is taking increasingly cynical shapes. Civilized Europe is shyly silent in witnessing a blasphemous war against monuments and memorials in honor of those, who sacrificed their lives to save the peoples of the continent from extermination. They also stay mum on the moves to memorialize murderers and criminals involved in putting the theory of racial superiority into life,” the foreign minister said.

Lavrov also pointed to a tendency growing across the globe “to revise not only the decision of the Nuremberg trials, but the internationally recognized results of WWII in general,” stating that these attempts are made for the sake of mercenary interests.

“It is necessary to stop this orgy of forgetfulness. Victory in World War II must be declared the historical heritage of humankind,” Lavrov emphasized.

Spread of Nazi ideology