Lavrov discusses Middle East crises settlement with Arab countries’ ambassadors

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Issues of peace and security in the Middle East were in focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with the ambassadors of Arab countries and representatives of the Arab League’s mission in Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

“The sides exchanged views on various aspects of Russian-Arab cooperation. Special attention was focused on the settlement efforts in Syria, in Yemen, Libya and on the Palestinian-Israeli track,” the ministry said.

The sides reiterated their commitment to closer political dialogue on all issues of strengthening peace and security in the Middle East and North Africa. “They stressed that efforts to find solutions to the problems of this region should be taken in strict compliance with international law, on a non-confrontational basis via inclusive, mutually respectful and equal dialogue,” the ministry noted.

Participants in the meeting agreed that efforts are needed to invigorate bilateral ties and cooperation between Russia and the Arab League in the political, trade-and-economic, investment, and cultural spheres.

