Lavrov discusses situation in Gaza Strip with Hamas official

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip with Ismail Haniyeh, chief of Hamas’ political bureau, on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

“During the meeting, the sides have discussed the ways to recover Palestine’s national unity based on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization,” the ministry informed. “They have discussed various aspects of the current situation around the Gaza Strip, namely in the context of efforts aimed to achieve stable and comprehensive Middle East regulation on an internationally recognized legal basis.”

On the same day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov also held talks with Haniyeh.

