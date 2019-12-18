Lavrov, Help! Again!

In the kingdom run by imbeciles this is possible, in fact it increasingly becomes not only highly probable but reaches a finite probability of happening of 1, or of 100%.

Firstly, these cretins do all they can to sabotage any kind of cooperation with Russia, including by means of national treason, accusing already incompetent POTUS of being Putin’s personal asset, no less. Then they accuse Russia of some absolutely bizarre Orwellian shit, they insult Russia and Russian people non-stop and now, all of a sudden it dawns on at least some of them that you need to talk to Russia on START issues and you need to do it soon. La-dee-fvcking-da. Secondly, China is not interested and rightly so, she is nowhere near Russian and American levels of strategic weapons and any attempts to include China into START are foolhardy at best. Trump and his infested with neocons and chicken-hawks administration might have been more-or-less flexible and reasonable on this issue if not the position POTUS was put into thanks to House’s own crowd of psychopaths who do sincerely believe that Russia is evil incarnate. Any attempts by POTUS to find sensible strategic weapons accommodations with Russia will inevitably be interpreted as an impeachable offense.

But thirdly, some “revelations”, Putin did offer inclusion of Kinzhal and Poseidon into discussion on extension of START . It is obvious that Russia is not going to refuse these programs, especially when Kinzhal is already in its full combat capability and is operationally deployed. But Russia will be willing to discuss some limitations on these systems in numbers and a mode of deployment, What Russia is NOT going to negotiate is her brand new Sarmat and, such technologies as Peresvet. And here is one interesting speculative (read attentively–spe-cu-la-ti-ve) point I want to make. I seldom speculate but here it is, from the news piece:

Lawmakers, congressional aides and former officials say they are unaware of the administration conducting any formal intelligence estimates of the implications of New START’s expiration either before or after Trump unveiled the idea. Nor are they aware of extensive inter-agency deliberations on devising a negotiating stance with China, or even whether any negotiations with China have occurred.

«С начала декабря месяца осуществляется боевое дежурство лазерных комплексов “Пересвет” в позиционных районах подвижных грунтовых ракетных комплексов с задачей прикрытия их маневренных действий»

Translation: since the beginning of December laser combat complexes Peresvet are combat deployed in the positional areas of the mobile ground missile complexes (ICBMs) in order to cover for their maneuvers.

This is a very “loaded” statement for a reasons which pull very slightly the veil of secrecy over Peresvet’s capabilities. There was very little doubt, once Peresvet was unveiled, that it would be more than capable to “blind” just about anything out there and, very likely, even recon satellites. But here is a trick–positional areas of mobile missile complexes such as RS-24 Yars , are a highest priority targets for US counter-force strategic weapons in first strike (Russia is not going to attack first). One can totally conceive here that in case of (God forbids) exchange when the US will lose targeting data from her recon satellite it wouldn’t take much to launch at the positional area into the “last known” position of such system as Yars. Take the best case scenario of Yars’ vehicles immediately reaching (not likely in real life) their maximum speed of 45 km/hr and having a map of possible roads of area, plus around 25-30 minutes of flight time by missile, so we are looking at a sector of the circle with the radius of 20 kilometers which could easily be “forked” by a few MIRVs from Trident-II D single missile. Do you get my drift? Yes, Peresvet is there to not just fight satellites, it is to allow all those mobile Topols and Yarses to launch undisturbed by means of not allowing MIRVs to get to them. How? Don’t ask me. Russians, however, already announced that modernized and much more compact Peresvet will be paraded at the Red Square on May 9, very soon (in Russian) . And this statement is also loaded.

Ask yourself a question now, how can one present US political top with an intelligence “assessment” which blows out of the water the whole notion of the American technological superiority, especially in the field which all those war-mongering creatures who never served a day in military uniform love to masturbate to–modern warfare. It is not Russia’s capabilities, now generally well-known, and discussed million times in US media, in a feeble attempt to self-medicate, which matter, it is the lack of such in the US. Yes, of course, the United States still can annihilate the world several times over, the US Navy can still wreck havoc on the geographic fringe of any continent but that doesn’t change the fact that if such a calamity visits upon the humanity, the United States will be annihilated with 100% probability under any existing scenario of global conflict, that is when the United States initiates it. Others will not do such a thing globally, certainly not Russia. In this particular case it becomes clear that it is both in US and world’s interests to see START extended, if not–I write about “Revelation Mode” non-stop for the last couple of years

Just to add to this topic. US News And World Report just recently published (yet another) power ranking of the nations . Russia came in second, obviously, behind the US. I just want to say–imbeciles: nations with GDP of $1.6 trillion do not make what Russia makes, especially in military field, and, yes, China’s GDP is not $12.2 trillions, China’s real economy dwarfs that of the US. But that just underscores my point–US elites are incompetent, ignorant and are not fit to run the country which they continue to push into the abyss. As long as the stock market driven by buybacks grows, I am sure, everything will be OK, right?

from http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2019/12/lavrov-help-again.html