Lavrov meets with heads of internaitonal organizations at UN in Geneva

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and heads of international organizations and UN agencies in Geneva have discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation at a meeting on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“An interested and fruitful exchange of opinions took place on a wide range of issues that relate to Russia’s cooperation with UN agencies and the issues of multilateral cooperation in these international organizations with the aim of resolving practical matters in accordance with their mandates,” the statement said.

Among participatns in the meeting were Director-General of the United Naitons in Geneva Tatyana Valovaya, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, and others.

from https://tass.com/politics/1123795