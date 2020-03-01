Lavrov tells Cavusoglu that situation around Sputnik Turkiye must be resolved swiftly

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called for immediate measures to settle the situation around Sputnik Turkiye employees, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday after Lavrov’ telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“The Russian side stressed that the situation around journalists and employees of Sputnik news agency in Ankara must be resolved the soonest possible. He also demanded their security be ensured,” the ministry said.

from https://tass.com/politics/1125323