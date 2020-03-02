Law on Honorary Title City of Labour Valour

The Federal Law sets out legal grounds for awarding the honorary title City of Labour Valour to cities whose residents made an exceptional contribution to Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945.

According to the Federal Law, grounds for awarding the honorary title City of Labour Valour include state decorations and/or red challenge banners of the State Defence Committee awarded to enterprises located in the candidate city in 1941–1945, state decorations awarded to the staff of these enterprises for meritorious labour, as well as any other documented proof of the heroic labour of the city residents during the Great Patriotic War.

A stele with the city’s coat of arms and the text of the Presidential Executive Order awarding the title will be erected in the cities holding the honorary title City of Labour Valour, and public celebrations will be held along with festive fireworks on May 1 (Spring and Labour Day), May 9 (Victory Day) and City Day.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/acts/news/62908