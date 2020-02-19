Law on ratification of Russian-Tajik intergovernmental agreement on building and equipping Russian-language schools

The Agreement was signed in Moscow on April 17, 2019.

The objective of the Agreement is to gradually construct five Russian-language general schools on the plots of land allocated by the Tajik party for this project in the cities of Dushanbe, Kulob, Khujand, Bokhtar and Tursunzoda. The parties are working together on all aspects of this project and coordinating its implementation, including the provision of technical support to the educational process.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/acts/news/62821