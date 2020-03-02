Law ratifying Russia-Syria agreement on cooperation in military postal and courier communications
This post was originally published on this site
The Agreement was signed in Moscow on July 15, 2019.
The Agreement aims to create an international legal framework for Russian-Syrian cooperation in the field of military postal and courier communications and for the purposes of protecting military correspondence during its delivery to Russian military units stationed in Syria.
The Agreement was concluded for a term of five years and can be automatically extended for subsequent five-year periods.
from http://en.kremlin.ru/acts/news/62895
LikeThanks! You've already liked this