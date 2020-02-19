Laying flowers to monument to Anatoly Sobchak
Anatoly Sobchak was St Petersburg’s Mayor from 1991 to 1996. The granite half-length figure of the politician in a Doctor Honoris Causa mantle stands in the square near the Faculty of Law of St Petersburg State University where Anatoly Sobchak taught. The sculpture was erected in 2006. It was designed by sculptor Ivan Korneyev and architect Vyacheslav Bukhayev.
The flower-laying ceremony was attended by President of the Anatoly Sobchak St Petersburg Public Foundation Lyudmila Narusova, St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov , Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak , Accounts Chamber Chairman Alexei Kudrin , Sberbank CEO German Gref , Rector of St Petersburg State University Nikolai Kropachev and Anatoly Sobchak’s daughter Kseniya Sobchak.
After the flower-laying ceremony, the President spoke with St Petersburg residents.
