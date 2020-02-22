Le Pen calls on Macron to denounce Soros’ ‘undemocratic manipulations’

The president of the National Rally, Marine Le Pen, responded after the shocking revelations by a French weekly magazine on how the European Court of Human Rights has been infiltrated by organisations answering to the American “philanthropist” George Soros.

The former and future candidate for the presidential election said that the Court of Cassation and the Council of State in France should no longer take into account the opinions of the ECHR, after French weekly Valeurs Actuelles revealed the collusion between Soros and the court.

Le Pen expressed her shock at the findings of the investigation by Valeurs Actuelles, pointing to the excesses of the European Court of Human Rights, notably under the influence of the Soros Open Society Foundation.

“All those who have eyes, ears and incidentally a brain, know the drifts of the ECHR, but objectively, the revelations which are made within the framework of the report which was publish, are incredible.

“The situation is much more serious than one could imagine. It had not escaped anyone that the ECHR seemed to be on a slope which consisted in imposing, as its decisions were made, the total opening of borders, the loss of power for nations, and progressivism at its most questionable. Or that it had made astonishing changes in jurisprudence, in particular by granting the possibility, if the spouses agree, to be able to apply the laws of sharia in Greece,” Le Pen noted.

On Twitter, the president of RN estimated that “faced with these very serious revelations, Emmanuel Macron can no longer remain silent.” She said a “free state must act against these undemocratic manipulations”.

The Rebelion en la granja website emphasized that “the objective of this survey, based on in-depth research, is to contribute to the proper functioning of the European system for the protection of human rights, in particular its independence, which must be guaranteed by relationship to the power not only of States, but also, and above all, of non-governmental organisations”.

The extent of the Hungarian billionaire’s influence, revealed by Valeurs Actuelles, is startling to say the least. By not mentioning their collaboration with NGOs, ECHR lawyers obliterate any trace of the NGO’s involvement in trial procedures.

The number of such cases analyzed by author Grégor Puppinck over the past decade is considerable, but sadly these only constitute the tip of the iceberg.

To carry out his research, the lawyer relied on the Court’s official database, Hudoc, which allows one to consult the text of the summary of cases and that of the judgments rendered. However, this tool only allows a fragmentary glance at the extent of the influence of the Soros-funded NGOs in question.

Firstly because only a minority of the cases decided are published on Hudoc, but also because of a lack of rigor and transparency in the procedures of the Strasbourg institution.

The example of the Helsinki Foundation in Poland, is a striking one in particular. According to official data from the ECHR, it intervened nine times as a representative of the applicants between 2009 and 2019.

But a careful examination of the NGO’s activity reports shows that it had filed 16 applications and 32 files for the defense, all for the year 2017 alone. By “omitting” to specify that they work for an NGO, their lawyers, or the lawyers of the Court themselves, erase all traces of the NGO’s involvement in the proceedings and the final judgment.

Thus, the public and the majority of judges do not know that such a Soros NGO is actually behind this case.

🔴 Un rapport accablant démontre la mainmise du réseau d’ONG de #GeorgeSoros, qui impose à l’Europe son idéologie de la “#sociétéouverte”. @Valeurs actuelles révèle l’ampleur de l’influence du #milliardaire hongrois.https://t.co/LLGUPBZc76 — Valeurs actuelles ن (@Valeurs) February 20, 2020

The special file published by Valeurs Actuelles, demonstrating George Soros’ control over the European Court of Human Rights, has also been reported in the international media.

News Front reported the statements of Nicolas Bay, vice-president of the Identity and Democracy (ID) group in the European Parliament: “Guided by George Soros and his agenda aimed at imposing an open society, the ECHR has become the embodiment of the government of judges against the will of the people. In light of these overwhelming revelations, it is more necessary than ever to get them out!”

The billionaire has been imposing his ideology of an “open society” on Europe. The Alternativas news website thus evoked “the tentacles of Soros” to control the Court of Strasbourg. The Spanish media Moncloa, for its part, recalled how almost all the magistrates of this European High Court were funded by the Open Society Foundations (OSF), one of the magnate’s NGOs in which he has already injected more than 18 billion euros.

For its part, the Hungarian site Mandiner cited the example of Albania, highlighted by the French weekly, a country where the Open Society Foundations has invested more than 131 million since 1992. One of the three candidates from the OSF in Albania for the position of judge, was elected a few days after the publication of the VA article.

The French lawyer and whistleblower Gregor Puppinck, who has exposed the ECHR, sits on the committee of experts on the reform of the ECHR and leads the European Centre for Law and Justice, and therefore has extensive insight into the the workings of the institution.

According to him, at least 22 of the 100 judges that had served on the ECHR between January 2009 and October 2019 had “strong links” to one of seven NGOs linked with George Soros prior to their appointment to the court. Their respective roles varied from “official responsibilities” to “meaningful” participation in these organisations.

Furthermore, at least 18 of the 22 judges actually heard cases involving the NGO with which they had been directly involved – constituting a serious conflict of interest.

Puppinck listed the NGOs as the AIRE Centre (Advice on Individual Rights in Europe), Amnesty International, the International Commission of Jurists, the Helsinki Committees for Human Rights, Human Rights Watch, Interights (International Centre for the Judicial Protection of Human Rights), and “various branches” of the Open Society Foundations itself.

Most information about the collusion were obtained from the CVs of future judges published online by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The PACE elects judges to the ECHR from lists of three candidates proposed by each member state to the European Convention on Human Rights. Candidates for the position are typically former NGO employees and do not represent their countries – as such they are deemed to be “impartial”.

This practice is “compounded by the importance of the presence and influence of certain NGOs in ‘small’ countries” like Albania: The country thus managed to secure two of the three candidates for an ECHR position in 2018.

While NGOs are allowed to intervene in ECHR hearings as a third party, a total lack of transparency has hidden their real involvement with the court with rulings in favour of same-sex second-parent adoption in Austria and Greece, Punk band Pussy Riot desecrating a Russian Orthodox church, a review of life sentences in Hungary and Sharia laws adopted in Greece to solve inheritance disputes between Muslims.