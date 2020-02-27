Lebanon reports 3rd person infected with coronavirus

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced the registration of a third confirmed case of coronavirus for an Iranian citizen inside the country.

The ministry said in a statement, “the sick person, an Iranian, born in 1943, came to Lebanon on the plane coming from Iran, which landed at Rafic Hariri International Airport on the morning of February 24th.”

The statement added: “He was brought from his home by the Lebanese Red Cross as soon as simple symptoms appeared, and he is currently in the isolation room at the Rafic Hariri University Hospital.”

The ministry indicated that the patient’s condition is stable, and appealed to all arrivals from countries experiencing a local spread of the virus to fully adhere to the measures of domestic isolation.

