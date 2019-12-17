Lebanon will ‘pay a very heavy price’ if Hezbollah attacks Israel: Netanyahu

almasdarnews.com

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to make Lebanon and Hezbollah “pay a very heavy price” if the aforementioned organization attacks Israel.

“We heard several days ago that a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard official was again threatening that Iran will destroy Tel Aviv,” Netanyahu said at his weekly cabinet meeting. “This is revealing the simple fact that Hezbollah is just an Iranian tool operating from Lebanon against Israel.”

He added: “Although Nasrallah immediately denied the Iranian official’s statements, I would like to make it clear that if Hezbollah dares to attack Israel, this organization and the Lebanese state that allows the use of its territory to launch attacks against us will pay a very high price.”

The Mizan News Agency published last Monday a statement by the adviser to the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Major General Murtada Qurbani, in which he said that “if Israel makes the smallest mistake towards Iran, Iran will level Tel Aviv from Lebanon.”

For his part, the Lebanese Minister of Defense, Elias Bou Saab, responded to these statements, and said in a tweet via Twitter that “if what is attributed to the adviser to the chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards is correct, then it is unfortunate and unacceptable and contradicts the sovereignty of Lebanon that links him with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

This comes in response to the threats from the Israeli Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett, who threatened to make Syria a Vietnam for Iran.

