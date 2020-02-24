Less Trump Coverage? What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

It will shock many people among that throng of several hundred who’ve occasionally read a paragraph or two of my little essays, but I have been wrong about things on some occasions. For instance, I spent about half my adult life pretty sure that smoking made me look cool, like James Dean, or Bogie, who died of smoking just about the time I took it up. I was similarly wrong about the shiny gloss I was pretty sure was conferred on me by drinking heavily in emulation of nearly all my literary heroes who sold the idea of wretched excess and self -destruction more thoroughly than most anything else we were supposed to glean from what they published. Wanna be an international celebrity who goes to bullfights with movie stars and kills big critters in Africa with high-powered rifles and the help of native guides? Well, just drink yourself into oblivion most every night and start each day with a horrendous hangover. That’s the ticket.

You live and learn, or so they say. So I grew out of many things I’d learned. For instance, I once fervently believed that getting rid of the draft was just about the best idea ever. Now I’m not so sure. Having a class of volunteer soldiers, most of them lacking whole lot of other prospects, was an idea that came with unintended or unforeseen consequences. I was among the last of that bunch that entered high school with the specter of the draft casting a dark shadow on our immediate futures. In those days, that mostly meant an all-expenses paid trip to Viet Nam for those of us not connected enough (i.e., Bush, Cheney, Limbaugh) or canny enough (Ted Nugent, etc.) and willing to shit our pants, confess to being gay, whether or not we were, or resort to other schemes to get the coveted designation of 4F and thus stay home to charm the hippie chicks whose high school boyfriends had gone off to fight the bad ol’ Cong.

I championed the idea of the all-volunteer military when it was being considered by our always considerate Congress. The unintended consequence, however, led to a majority of the country no longer feeling the need to pay attention to what our country was doing and where it might be planning on sending their sons when the shit hit the fan. After all, most people’s kids weren’t going to get conscripted to fight and die somewhere for the oil companies or United Fruit, so who gives a shit, right? We could all just say “thank you for your service” to some young guy in a wheelchair who lost his legs in Iraq and just go on our merry way. Wasn’t our kid, right? So paying attention dropped way down on the list of priorities for a big percentage of American voters theretofore required to worry about American imperialism or other strategies for getting lots of kids killed or maimed before they shaved or got laid. No more youth uprisings or campus unrest with the draft off the table. Looked at from a few decades down the road, maybe those unintended consequences were so unintended after all.

I was wrong about lots of other stuff, too, but I don’t want to go into it. It’s too humiliating, and it counters my attempts to convince you that I know what I’m talking about.

And I’d really like to persuade you that the thought I had this morning might be pretty substantial and worth considering. It does, however, include repudiation of a belief I had as recently as when Trump was elected. Perhaps you shared my change of heart (and mind) about the much-touted vow pretty much across the media spectrum that they would no longer give such blanket coverage of whatever came burbling out of the mouth of Donald Trump when he went off to talk to the dimwitted faithful who gathered at his never-ending campaign rallies.

I’m actually old enough to remember the summer before Trump kinda sorta won the election that put him in the White House. Trump was on TV constantly. Even Michael Bloomberg probably couldn’t have afforded the air time Trump was given. Every damn word he uttered was on a constant loop on cable and broadcast media; all his speeches were shown in their entirety. He was on from Morning Joe until the next Morning Joe, a ceaseless and constant flood of free political advertising, almost all of it completely unchecked by fact checking, refutation, or quibbles.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t likely you’d hear the name HIllary Clinton unless it was accompanied by references to her emails, or repetition of one or another of the right wing allegations about how “crooked” she was, or how unpopular, or how hated. Beyond that, there was talk about how frail she was, endless replays of when she stumbled a bit while campaigning with the flu. As far as the media was concerned, she couldn’t win for losing. Whatever she said was sliced and diced to a fare-the-well. Meanwhile, as election day drew near, Comey reopened the investigation into her and made a dramatic announcement to let us know about it. He did not, however, mention that the FBI was also investigating Trump and the Russians. And meanwhile, we heard those crowds of yahoos shouting “build that wall” and “lock her up” endlessly, and without much of a filter of explanation about what bullshit that all was.

We also heard Trump mock a reporter with a disability, and we heard him brag about the freedom he enjoyed to grab women he didn’t know by the pussy, but that was just “locker room talk,” and boys will be boys, right? As for mocking that reporter, he wasn’t doing that at all. Besiddes, so what if he was?

Then, after Trump took office and had the power to do every kind of bad shit, the media decided to do a tiny bit of soul searching about how the coverage of the candidates had been doled out, followed by a very modest mea culpa of the kind the news corporations never, ever, like to do, after which they arrived at the idea that they wouldn’t give Trump quite so much airtime now that he was POTUS. And they surely wouldn’t give much time or space to what he said at those rallies.

I thought that was too little and too late on the media’s part, but I thought that anything that promised less Trump was ipso facto, a good thing.

Wrong again. My bad. First, we really didn’t get much less Trump. If anything, he commanded all attention even more than he had before. Every tweet consumed a news cycle. Every new affront held focus until next new affront came down the line. Every new scandal, and executive order, and resignation of a high-level appointee.

But they did stop showing us those gatherings of yahoos around the country, stopped making us endure yet another unexpurgated slurred and fact-free recitation and rehash of what he’d been told by Limbaugh or heard on Fox “News.”

Seemed merciful, and maybe good for us. But I’m rethinking that today because, among other things, I read about how Trump bashed Parasite, the South Korean film that won best picture at the Academy Awards, not to mention about every other film festival on the planet. And deservedly so. If you haven’t seen it, you surely should. Tells more truths in a couple of hours than Limbaugh, for instance, has uttered three decades of constant blather.

Pandering to the dumbest motherfuckers we got, this time in Colorado Springs, Trump said: “”And the winner is… a movie from South Korea! What the fuck was that all that about? We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get ‘Gone with the Wind’ back, please? ‘Sunset Boulevard.’ So many great movies.”

That drew cheers, of course, because this is the asshole with the great brain and the best words, an authority on everything from the causes of forest fires to where to find Alabama on a map. He’s also, come to find out, a deeply knowledgeable film buff, one who doesn’t need to see a movie before pronouncing it no good at all, especially not when compared to Gone With the Wind.

It’s so easy for him to be an authority on things, and this mostly unreported bit of trivia from one of his Dipshit Hoedowns wouldn’t matter much at all except for how deeply revealing it is about how easy it is for Trump to make judgments about things he doesn’t know jack shit about. He hadn’t seen the movie, but that was no obstacle to having an opinion about it.

So maybe the news media needs to start showing us those only slightly modified Klan rallies Trump is having most every day. Hell, we’re paying for ’em, and they do reveal a great deal of the ignorance we now seem to celebrate and embrace. Maybe ignorance of what he’s telling the yahoos isn’t good for us. Maybe, in fact, if we saw more of it, more of us would be motivated to drop whatever else we might be doing in our spare time to work against seeing that this son of a bitch doesn’t serve a single day beyond the four-year term he should never have had in the first place.

Just sayin’.

But what do I know? I’ve been wrong so often before.

But, I rush to assert, not about everything. Not, for instance, about how consoling this voice is. And you can probably use a bit of consolation about now.

[embedded content]

_______