A commentary published in The Epoch Times on March 6, 2019 (updated on March 7, 2019) by Diana West is even more prescient in the wake of the impeachment vote by the US House of Representatives. Lest we forget, the LEAK (not a hack) of data from the DNC email servers was an extremely pivotal event in US political history. So important, in fact, that the media, in conjunction with key Leftist political operatives, aggressively attempted to hide evidence and engage in a campaign of #FakeHistory.

Read the entire article by Diana West via Epoch Times HERE

As heard on The Hagmann Report

from https://www.hagmannreport.com/lest-we-forget-the-big-lie-about-russian-hacking/