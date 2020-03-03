Let’s Talk About Your Alleged “#Resistance”

In 2016, Hillary Clinton deserved to lose, and she did. Her deception, her cheating in the primary elections, was well-documented, despicable, dishonest, untrustworthy. Her money-laundering scheme at DNC should have been prosecuted under campaign finance laws.

Her record of warmongering and gleefully gloating over death and destruction was also well established. On national TV she bragged about the mutilation of Moammar Qaddafi: “We came, we saw, he died!”

Clinton also lied to the country about “Weapons of Mass Destruction” in Iraq and voted for that obviously illegal war. This after 8 years of her husband’s genocidal sanctions killed a minimum of 500,000 innocent Iraqi children.

This person was undeserving of anyone’s support.

What Bernie Sanders suffered and endured in 2016 was outrageous. Yet, he persisted and to this day attempts to help common Americans as much as he can. He does what he believes to be the right thing. His integrity and his record of fighting for working Americans are not the points of contention in this race.

His opponents have instead opted for every nonsensical conspiracy theory and McCarthyite smear they can concoct, including the most ridiculous of all: the Putin theory, without a single shred of evidence to support it.

Today, however, Senator Bernie Sanders is the only Democrat who beats Trump in poll after poll. The only one. This is no small matter. Trump needs to be beaten in the tangled Electoral College, where a simple numerical victory isn’t enough.

Bernie wins, and he has the best overall shot of changing the course of history, steering America away from plutocracy and fascism.

That crucial race is happening right now in the primaries. If Bernie Sanders doesn’t secure 50% of all delegates, then DNC insiders have already signaled that they will steal the nomination and give it to someone else—who will lose to Trump. The real election for the future of America is on Super Tuesday.

It’s either Trump or Bernie. That’s your choice. Your only choice.

Where is your so-called “#Resistance” now?